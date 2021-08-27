Elite Aggies Target Shemar Stewart Reveals Top-5 Finalists

The Texas A&M Aggies are amongst the finalists for yet again for one of the nation's premier defensive line recruits.

Texas A&M's momentum with elite 2022 defensive line recruits continued on Thursday evening when the No. 2 edge, and No. 7 overall prospect in America, Monsignor Pace (Opa Locka, FL.) defensive end Shemar Stewart, announced the Aggies amongst the top-5 finalists for his signature.

Stewart announced his top-5 via his personal Twitter account.

Alongside the Aggies, Stewart named Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Miami as his finalists.

Stewart, who recently visited College Station in July, is just the latest of the nation's elite 2022 defensive players to take notice of the Aggies, with Powell (TN) defensive tackle Walter Nolen (No. 1 DT, No. 2 Overall), North Shore (Houston, TX) cornerback Denver Harris (No. 1 CB, No. 6 overall), Duncanville (TX) edge Omari Abor (No. 4 EDGE, No. 31 overall), and Cy Park (Cypress, TX) linebacker Harold Perkins (No. 3 LB, and No. 37 overall) all visiting taking great interest in the program in recent weeks.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



The Aggies already have a commitment from the nation's No. 5 edge rusher and No. 51 overall player, Katy (TX) defensive end Malick Sylla.

Stewart's interest in the Aggies lies largely within its coaching staff, and the program's direction, where Jimbo Fisher, Mike Elko, and Terry Price have managed to cultivate one of the best defenses, as well as defensive lines, in college football.

Said Stewart to SI All-American: "Jimbo (Fisher) is one of the best college head coaches and Coach (Terry) Price, the D-line (defensive ends) coach, has sent guys at my position to the next level."

Still, the 6-foot-5, 260 pound Stewart still plans on taking his time with his final decision.

"I'm still in no rush," he told Sports Illustrated this July. "This is one of the biggest decisions I’ll have to make. I know the importance of choosing the correct spot."

You can view SI All-American's full scouting report of Stewart below:

One of the tougher evaluations nationally, from a position projection perspective, Stewart would be among the best ranked on the edge or as an interior defensive lineman. What pushed it over the top to keep him on the edge, where he has the most experience, is the sheer athleticism and length. Yes, Stewart has added to his frame and could work inside this fall with plenty of effectiveness, but his bend, balance and comfort lies on the outside. The Miami native hasn't sacrificed twitch as he has added good mass, with enough polish to continue to win with speed and/or counter with power. Improved work with his hands could take his game to the level that could push him to the top of the list.

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here