BREAKING: EJ Smith Chooses Stanford over Texas A&M for 2020 Class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - EJ Smith, son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, officially has decided where he will play his college ball. While a native of Texas, the young running back will be leaving the state to pursue a career out west.

Although his dad played in the SEC for Florida, EJ will head to Palo Alto to play for David Shaw and Stanford. The Jesuit running back announced his decision Wednesday just before the start of the afternoon.

Smith, a four-star running back, ranked as No. 144 overall prospect, No. 3 all-purpose back and No. 23 player in Texas according to 24/7Sports composite rankings. His finalist included Texas A & M, Ohio State, Georgia and Florida.

Smith shined for Jesuit in Dallas this playoff season. During the third-round, he would help end Longview's 27-game winning streak in an upset victory. The senior would rush for 905 yards on 165 rush attempts to go with 22 rushing touchdowns.

Much like his father, Smith is a vital weapon out of the backfield with his hands. For the Rangers, he would collect 34 receptions for 513 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. Jesuit would be eliminated the following weekend while Smith would miss time with an ankle injury.

Emmitt, perhaps best known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys, excelled for the Gators offense in the late 1980s. During his time in the NFL, the eight-time Pro Bowler helped the Cowboys offense become a juggernaut to contain, leading the team to three Super Bowl titles.

Smith currently holds the all-time records at the NFL level in rushing yards (18,355), touchdowns (164) and rushing attempts (4,409). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Smith did have ties to A & M before his visit with Jimbo Fisher. His older sister, Rheagen, currently is a member of the Aggies' women's soccer team.