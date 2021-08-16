Sports Illustrated home
Elite 2022 Aggies CB Target Jaylon Guilbeau Releases New Top-3

One of the best cornerback recruits in the country released his new top-3 over the weekend
Author:

Former Longhorns cornerback commitment Jaylon Guilbeau was the first commitment of the 2022 class for the Texas Longhorns, committing to former head coach Tom Herman in September of 2020.

Now, following his de-commitment from the program on July 22, Guilbeau has released a new top-3 list of finalists, with the Texas A&M Aggies squarely in the Mix. 

Guilbeau also listed the TCU Horned Frogs and his former destination, the Texas Longhorns amongst his finalists.

Before his re-opening his recruitment, Guilbeau had ascended to the point where he is being recognized as one of the top defensive back recruits in the entire country, ranking as the No. 14 overall corner in the 2022 class by SI All-American.

The Aggies already have two elite corner commitments in Bobby Taylor and Deyon Bouie, as well as a pair of top safety commits in Bryce Anderson and Jared Kerr, making the potential addition of Guilbeau to that mix even more intriguing. 

You can view SI All American's scouting report of Guilbeau below:

14. Jaylon Guilbeau

Vitals: 6', 175 pounds

School: Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial

Recruiting: Considering Texas, TCU, Texas A&M

Not as flashy as others on the list, there is something to be said for consistency and production. From his stance, to remaining in phase and certainly shifting his weight and breaking on the football, Guilbeau profiles as a high-floor cover man for the Texas Longhorns. He has good size, can run, plays the football better than most and finds the football. Few corners we have evaluated in the class show up as comfortable as Guilbeau does in man coverage, especially while pressed up at the line of scrimmage.

