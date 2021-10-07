Elite 2022 Aggies WR Target Brenen Thompson Makes College Decision

The Aggies might have missed out on a serious impact wideout in the 2022 class

In search of ways to improve their offense heading into the future, the Texas A&M Aggies have been hard at work on the recruiting trail, ranking No. 8 overall in the country, and No. 3 in the SEC in the Sports Illustrated recruiting rankings.

On Wednesday, however, that hot streak took a hit when the Aggies lost the chance at a commitment from elite Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson, who chose the Texas Longhorns.

Thompson picked the Longhorns over serious interest from both the Aggies and Oklahoma State.

A speedster, Thompson also ran track and field, where he won the Texas 3A 200-meter state title as a junior with a time of 27.21. He also earned a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 10.41 seconds.

Back on the football front, Thompson was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A first-team all-state team as an all-purpose player in 2020 as a junior and was a first-team all-district selection as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Despite missing out on Thompson, the Aggies still have some serious playmakers committed to the 2022 class, including Bridgeland (Cypress, TX) QB Conner Weigman, Clear Springs (League City, TX) wideout Noah Thomas, and Dickinson (TX) tight end Donavan Green.

