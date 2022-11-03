Elite Austin Westlake 2024 QB Paxton Land To Visit Aggies vs. Florida

The Texas A&M Aggies are still on the hunt to add a quarterback to the 2024 recruiting class.

And this weekend, they are getting an unofficial visit from a talented one, in Austin Westlake quarterback Paxton Land To Visit Aggies, sources tell AllAggies.com.

Land also made a visit to Baylor on October 1.

A first-time starter this season, Land spent time behind the 2022 class' top quarterback, Cade Klubnik, in 2021, taking over the starting role in 2022.

In his Varsity career, Land has been hyper-efficient under center, completing 75 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards passing and 19 touchdowns, with no interceptions.

He has made five starts in 2022, missing four with an injury, and has completed 72 of 98 passes for 1,066 yards and 14 touchdowns, leading the Chaparrals to the No. 1 6A ranking in Texas, and the No. 11 overall ranking nationally.

NOVEMBER 2

A top class of 2024 recruit recently took in College Station and the impression was a strong one.

T.A. Cunningham, a Georgia native now at Los Alamitos High School in California, was able to visit A&M for the Ole Miss showdown over the weekend. The pass rusher arrived early enough to take in yell practice on Friday night, too.

"Texas A&M had a lot of tradition and a really strong group of alumni (and) fanbase," Cunningham told SB Live. "The team is really young and rotates a lot of guys in, especially on the defensive line.

"I plan to get back up there sooner than later. Definitely a school I would consider for one of my officials."

Cunningham has north of 60 scholarship offers to date. He plans on seeing Tennessee next.

A&M is still in the mix for one of the nation’s top pass rushers.

Tausili Akana, a Hawaii native with north of 40 scholarship offers to his name, announced a top 10 on Tuesday morning. In addition to Texas A&M making the cut, Texas, Hawaii, Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Utah, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee also made the top group.

Akana is well-traveled thus far in the recruiting process, originally visiting College Station back in the summer of 2021. He is set to return to campus for an official visit, when the Aggies host Florida the weekend of November 5.

LSU, Texas and Oklahoma also had Akana on campus for in-season official visits to date.

One of the top uncommitted safeties in the country is heading to the SEC.

Just not to the Aggies.

Texas A&M missed out on a big-time in-state target on Friday when Marvin the St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter blue-chip defender Marvin Burks committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Burks chose the Rebels over the Missouri, Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma.

Before committing to the Rebels, Burks had 28 total offers, and 26 FBS offers, including Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

One of the top uncommitted safeties in the country is set to soon come off the board.

Marvin Burks, the St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter blue-chip defender, has narrowed his list to five programs with a public verbal commitment coming Friday. Per his social media, the contenders are the same top five he announced in July -- Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU and Oklahoma.

Burks was in College Station for a summer official visit. Other summer trips included time at Ole Miss as well as with the in-state Missouri Tigers.

One of the best in 'Bama has a final group and a verbal commitment date set. And it appears as if Tomarrion Parker will leave his home state.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central star defensive end, who helped the team to a state championship appearance as a junior, took to social media to announce finalists Texas A&M, Clemson, Tennessee and Penn State, where he was once committed. A decision date of November 21 was also shared via Parker's Instagram.

Parker will be in Knoxville for the Tennessee vs. Alabama showdown this weekend, he reports. An official visit to Clemson, which many view as the favorite to land him next month, is set for next weekend.

A&M offered back in January of 2021, but there is no record of him spending time in College Station just yet.

We know he will play in the secondary once in College Station for good, but Dalton Brooks keeps lighting it up at running back.

The summer A&M commitment, who ran for more than 2,000 yards as a junior at Shiner (Texas) High, is at it again as a senior. Already well beyond 1,000 yards on the ground in 2022, he put in another head-turning performance on both sides of the ball Friday night against Three Rivers.

Brooks rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns, including two from more than 60 yards out, in a rout. He is up to 20 offensive touchdowns through seven games as a senior.

Texas Longhorns defensive back commitment Malik Muhammad will take an official visit to College Station for the Aggies' matchup against Ole Miss on October 29, Muhammad announced via Twitter.

Muhammad currently ranks as the No. 16 overall player and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 SI99 recruiting rankings.

Muhammad originally committed to the Longhorns in July of this past summer, picking Texas over the Aggies and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Muhammad's high school teammate, Jayvon Thomas, is currently committed to the Aggies.

It is time for David Hicks.

Multiple reports say the Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive lineman will come off the board Wednesday, September 28, in a verbal commitment ceremony expected to be televised by ESPN.

Hicks has been a top priority for Texas A&M for years, and he has already returned to College Station for a visit early during the 2022 season. He has frequented all finalists on his list, mainly Oklahoma, Oregon, Miami, Alabama, Texas and Michigan State.

The Aggies are set to have a loaded recruiting weekend for the matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.

You can view the full list of visitors below:

2023

RB - Jeremiyah Love

RB Roderick Robinson II (UCLA Commit)

WR - Jalen Hale (SI99 No. 49)

WR - Hykeem Williams (SI99 No. 71)

WR - Jalen Brown (SI99 No. 74) (LSU Commit)

WR - Micah Tease (Arkansas Commit)

WR - Andy Jean (Florida Commit)

WR - Raymond Cottrell (Georgia commit)

DL - David Hicks (SI99 No. 56)

DL - Johnny Bowens

S - Peyton Bowen (SI99 N0. 34)

S - Tony Mitchell (SI99 No. 64) (Alabama Commit)

S - Isaac Smith

2024

QB - DJ Lagway

RB - Derrick McFall

RB - Taylor Tatum

WR - Ryan Wingo

WR - Micah Hudson

WR - Joshisa Trader

WR - Drelon Miller

WR - Jayvion Showers

WR - Debron Gatling

WR - Freddie Dubose

TE - Christian Bentancur

OT - Max Anderson

OL - Daniel Cruz

EDGE - Zina Umeozulu

LB - Justin Williams

LB - Davhon Keys

CB - Eli Bowen

DB - Jaydan Hardy

DB - William Love

ATH - Damien McDaniel

ATH - Zechariah Sample

ATH - Aaron Butler (USC Commit)

ATH - Ju’Juan Johnson

ATH - Terry Bussey

Aggie Commits

RB - Dalton Brooks

OT - Colton Thomasson

OL - Naquil Betrand

OL - TJ Shanahan

DL - Samu Taumanupepe

(2024) DL - Dealyn Evans

LB - Anthony Hill (SI99 No. 48)

LB - Daymion Sanford

CB - Bravion Rogers

CB - Jayvon Thomas

P - Tyler White

This weekend's AP Top 25 matchup with (No. 13) Miami is bringing a lot of elite talent to visit College Station, Tx. One of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 class, DJ Lagway, will be in attendance for the Saturday night showdown.

It's a good sign for Aggies' fans, as he was also in the house for A&M's season opener. For head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff, the more time Lagway spends at Kyle Field, the better.

Lagway's a top-tier passer with offers from schools like Alabama, Clemson, and his father's alma mater, Baylor. The Willis, Tx. native is dominating in his junior season and is considered one of the top five QB prospects in the nation.

His presence certainly adds to a star-studded weekend on the recruiting front and a good showing against the Hurricanes will only help the Aggies on the trail.

The Aggies will have a loaded visit weekend ahead of them against Miami on Saturday, with Gulliver Prep (Miami, FL) LSU wide receiver commit Jalen Brown leading the way.

The Aggies will also get a visit from Christian Brothers College (Saint Louis, MO) running back Jeremiyah Love.

The Texas A&M Aggies were reportedly set to receive a big-time visitor at a huge position of need this weekend in El Campo (TX) running back Rueben Owens.

However, AllAggies.com has learned that he will in fact NOT be attending the team's matchup vs. Miami.

Owens, who currently sits as the No. 3 running back and No. 33 overall prospect in the nation per Sports Illustrated's recruiting rankings, committed to Louisville over the summer, in one of the more surprising commitments of the 2023 cycle.

However, Owens has remained interested in the Aggies and has taken multiple visits to College Station over the last year. That said, as of now, he remains strongly committed to Louisville.

In his career with El Campo, Ownes has rushed 388 times for 5308 yards and 76 touchdowns in the last three seasons.

As the Aggies prepare to open the 2022 season on Saturday, considerable talent is expected in College Station both on the field and in recruiting.

Naturally, many top Texans are likely to be in town making unofficial visits, and the newest name confirmed on that front is among the most important in junior quarterback DJ Lagway, according to multiple reports.

Among the most coveted at any position in the 2024 cycle, the Willis (Texas) dual-threat quarterback has amassed some 30-plus scholarship offers over the last year or two. A&M has long been among those after him, and he will be back in town Saturday for a fresh experience at Kyle Field.

Lagway, whose father Derek played at Baylor in the late 1990's, had a busy summer on the visit trail. He saw Florida, UCF, Jackson State, Baylor and many others in addition to A&M. He kicked off his junior season with big numbers last week, totaling more than 400 yards (356 passing) and seven touchdowns (one rushing)

