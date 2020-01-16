Five-Star Texas A&M Signee Making Headlines at Polynesian Bowl

COLLEGE STATION - After missing the entire 2019 season due to UIL ineligibility, future Texas A & M standout Demond Demas has returned to the football field. Following his transfer from Houston North Forest to Tomball, the highly anticipated wide receiver will have one more chance to shine at the high school level before joining the Aggies in College Station.

Suiting up for the Polynesian Bowl out in Hawaii, the 6'3", 185-pound future Aggie has been on a tear representing the Lone Star State. Earlier this week, Demas made national headlines following a practice where he cleared three players in a long jump to dunk the goal post.

Heading into the weekend, Demas is now mic'd up in a video with Sports Recruits. Not only is the top receiver in Texas having a grand ole time, but he also continues to make an impact for his roster in preparation for Saturday's game down in Honolulu.

Demas shined for North Forest during his junior season, collecting 50 receptions for 1,574 yards and 23 touchdowns. An early commit for the Aggies, Demas also had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Baylor.

The Polynesian Bowl will take place this Saturday with an 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will be nationally televised on CBS.