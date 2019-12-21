Multiple Texas A&M Signees Named to USA Today All-American Teams

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A & M will finish just outside the top five in recruiting should their roster remain intact. With the signing of potential five-star running back Zach Evans, the team's status should trend upward.

For now, the Aggies should be pleased with the recent signings of their new talent joining The 12th Man. USA Today would seem to agree with the impressive class as several players were named to the team's All-American roster.

Defensive ends Fadil Diggs and Donnel Harris were named to the website'sAll-American's first-team roster. Safety Antonio Johnson and cornerback Jaylon Jones were added to the second-team staff.

Diggs was a wrecking force for Woodrow Wilson in Camden, New Jersey. The four-star defensive end collected 99 tackles 41 tackles for loss, 59 quarterback pressures an impressive 19 sacks. Diggs is the first player in state history to have 1,000 receiving yards and 15 or more sacks in a season.

Following his senior season, Diggs was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for New Jersey. He is set to enroll early at College Station and join the staff in January.

Although Harris potentially scared the Aggies on signing days with his Florida pullover, he will pair nicely with Diggs and DeMarvin Leal as a future standout pass rusher. Harris led the Raiders to a 10-1 record this season and posted 60 tackles, 24 for loss 19 sacks on the sacks.

The four-star defensive end will join the team during summer camp.

The Aggies secondary should rapidly improve in the future for Mike Elko's staff. With the additions of both Johnson and Jones, the team will be finding long-term answers, both the cornerback and safety position.

Johnson excelled as the top safety prospect in the state of Illinois. As an elite player for East St. Louis, Ill high school, Johnson tallied 98 tackles, 67 solo stops, two interceptions and over a dozen pass deflections. A dual-threat player, he also collected 837 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, leading the team to an undefeated season.

Jones excelled as an all-purpose defensive back in San Antonio for Cibolo Steele. The senior finished with 34 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was named District 26-6A Defensive MVP for his success with the Knights.

Jones is set to join the Aggies in January and be a part of their offseason program while prepping for the 2020 season.

The Aggies still are hoping to land four-star linebacker Edgerrin Cooper on top of the nation's top running back in Evans. Cooper is set to decide between A & M or Oklahoma while Evans will decide between Georgia, LSU and the Aggies during the All-America Bowl on Jan.2 in San Antonio.