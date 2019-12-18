Speedster Do-It-All Back Devon Achane Signs With Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Where will he play? That will be the big question when addressing the position of Devon Achane. For now, let's say he'll be bringing some speed to Texas A & M.

The Fort Bend Marshall product signed his National Letter of Intent to play his college ball under Jimbo Fisher in College Station. The Aggies will have to decide on where he will fit in their long-term plan.

Achane shined for the Buffaloes as one of the fastest players in the nation. The senior was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Houston late last month.

Known for his speed both on the field and the track, Achane is a nationally ranked sprinter and plans to run track for the Aggies as well. The Buffaloes won state last spring in 4x200 as Achne led the charge with his legs.

Multiple programs considered the Houston native as part of their recruiting process. Achane was expected to decide between North Carolina, LSU, or Florida State. Following a visit to Aggieland earlier this year, he narrowed his choices down to either A & M or LSU.

Achane and Marshall will play in the Class 5A, Division II state championship game against Aledo this coming weekend.