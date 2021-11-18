Talented PG Amaree Abram Decommits From Texas A&M

On Wednesday, Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M men's basketball program lost a talented player in their 2022 class on Thursday, when Port Arthur (TX) point guard Amaree Abram de-committed from the program.

Abrams' de-commitment was first reported by Gigem247.

Abram originally committed to the Aggies back in August.

“It means a lot, Texas A&M is one of the top schools on my list and it's an honor,” Abram told 247Sports after receiving his initial offer from the Aggies. “He's been recruiting since he was at ECU and he's from where I'm from growing up in Texas. So, we have a little relationship.”

Alongside the Aggies, Abram also held offers from Texas Tech, Wichita State, Texas State, Sam Houston, Louisiana Tech, Georgia State, North Texas, Rice, and many more.

With the loss of Abram, the Aggies lose a key piece of their 2022 class at a position of desperate need, dropping them to one of the lowest-rated classes in the SEC.

The Aggies now hold just two commitments for the class in Solomon Washington and Erik Pratt, each of whom signed their letter of intent this month.

Texas A&M also added two transfers through the portal In Tyrece Radford and Jalen Johnson, both of whom are already on the active roster.

