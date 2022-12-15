5-Star Aggies CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision

One of the top defensive back targets on the board for the Texas A&M Aggies, Martin (Arlington, TX) corner Javien Toviano, has made his college decision.

And he won't be heading to Aggieland to play for Jimbo Fisher

On Thursday, Toviano made his commitment official, pledging to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, and bolstering their surging 2023 class.

Toviano had made multiple trips to College Station and had the Aggies as a finalist, but ultimately Texas A&M lost him to the out-of-state Tigers.

Which, to be fair, was a move that he telegraphed months ago.

“I’m leaning more towards out-of-state,” Toviano told 247Sports in August. “That’s what’s going to be unique when people hear about my recruitment, being open-minded about leaving the state a lot more than people thought.”

This season, Toviano was versatile in all three phases at Martin. 38 total tackles, two interceptions, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery on defense, he also took part in the passing game, the running game and on special teams.

