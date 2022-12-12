Aggies Land Commitment from 2023 EDGE Rylan Kennedy

The 2023 Texas A&M Aggies recruiting class has taken some hits as of late, with elite linebacker Anthony Hill de-committing, and defensive lineman David Hicks being heavily courted by the Oregon Ducks.

However, the Aggies added some big-time reinforcements to the class on Monday afternoon, when Lakeridge (Mansfield, TX) defensive end/pass rusher Rylan Kennedy committed to the program.

Kennedy made his announcement on Twitter, picking the Aggies over Texas, Auburn, USC, California and Washington, among others.

"First I would like to thank God for a huge blessing and transition in my life," Kennedy said on Twitter. "And I would like to thank my family and coaches for all the support and helping me further on this process and grind. I also would like to thank @LRHS FB and coach Shep for helping me become a better man and a player throughout the year. Lastly, I would like to thank my mother for supporting me through this journey and helping me get to where I needed to be for a good opportunity. With that being said I am blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. Gig'Em."

