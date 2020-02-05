Texas A&M Likely No Longer in Running for Five-Star RB Zach Evans

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M should be pleased walking away from National Signing Day. After winning big in the Early Signing Period, the Aggies were able to add two more players to the roster in four-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson and three-star running back Darvon Hubbard.

But while the Aggies will be adding two talented players, they will miss out on the addition of a game-changing runner. The Zach Evans saga will end in College Station following Wednesday's additions.

The North Shore running back has been the face on a ridiculous recruiting trail heading into the second month of the new decade. Expected to sign with Georgia, the Bulldogs fully released Evans from his National Letter of Intent last month.

Evans was not expected to sign during Wednesday's event. According to multiple sources, the speedster will look beyond February and well into March before officially joining a roster. Evans recently took recruiting trips to Ole Miss and Tennessee to end the month of January.

The Aggies will more than likely no longer pursue Evans' services for the 2020 season. With the additions of Jackson and Hubbard, A & M will have filled all 25 roster spots expected to be added to Jimbo Fisher's roster. Fisher has yet to comment on the status of Evans with the program moving forward.

The Evans saga has been one of the wildest recruiting stories in quite some time. Some are considering the five-star running back to be filled with "red flags" heading into the collegiate level. Evans was sent home from his high school’s state championship football game last December because the back failed to comply with his coaches’ edict to give up his cellphone.

Additionally, the Mustangs running back missed the first half of the quarterfinals in the UIL Texas playoffs to take his SAT to qualify for a spot this recruiting season. Evans also missed two games due to suspension for violating team rules.

Currently, A & M is expected to finish as the consensus No.6 recruiting class in the nation. The Aggies sit as the No.6 ranked class for SI All American, 24/7 Sports and Rivals.com. They are ranked the No.7 class, according to ESPN.com.

Evans' top schools heading into NSD were LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A & M and aforementioned Georgia. According to 247Sports Brian Perroni, Evans will not be a "lock" for any program until he shows up for classes next fall.