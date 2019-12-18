AggieMaven
Texas A&M Officially Adds Five-Star Demond Demas

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M wanted a game-changing receiver in their recruiting class to build for the future. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, that became a reality. 

Five-star wide receiver Demond Demas officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Aggies as a member of their 2020 class. The Tomball wideout is the Aggies' highest-ranked player, coming in as the No.3 receiver in the nation and the No.22 overall talent, according to 24/7Sports. 

Demas has been one of A&M's top leaders on and off the field. The then-junior made a surprising commitment to A&M after the Clemson game in 2018. Before that, it looked bleak that the team would sign him to their final class. 

As the face of the 2020 class, Demas helped Jimbo Fisher and his staff in the recruiting process, being vocal on social media to help sign players. Due to the rules of the UIL following his transfer to Tomball, he was ruled ineligible to play as his senior season. 

Demas will suit up one final time a high school player and play in the 2020 All-American Bowl on NBC. 

