Texas A&M Officially Signs DB Jaylon Jones

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Two areas Texas A & M hoped to address this offseason were on the offensive line and the secondary. So far, they seem to have hit both areas in stride.

During Wednesday's early signing period, the Aggies officially signed four-star safety Jaylon Jones from Cibolo Steele in San Antonio. A versatile player with the skills to play both cornerback and safety positions, Jones will transition permanently to the cornerback role once arriving in College Station.

Jones was highly-touted throughout the recruiting process, receiving over 25 Division I offers. After an impressive senior season, the defensive back was ranked the No.30 player in the nation and the No.4 prospect in the state.

Before officially committing to A & M, Jones potentially considered signing with in-state rival Texas. Following the Super Bowl last February, he made his verbal commitment to play under the direction of Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies now complete their set for Mike Elko's secondary. The team announced Tuesday morning that they would be signing four-star JuCo standout Brian George. Fellow defensive back and four-star cornerback Joshuah Moten officially signed his letter of intent early Wednesday morning.

Jones is set to enroll at A & M in January and go through spring ball with the team. He could become a full-time starter, similar to Demani Richardson, as early as Week 1 of the 2020 season.