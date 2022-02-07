Skip to main content

WATCH: Best Recruiting Class Ever Puts More Pressure On Jimbo

In this new age of NIL, spend, spend, spend, is the name of the game, and the Aggies have perfected it

In case you're living under a rock and haven't heard by now, the Texas A&M Aggies football program has what's being called the "greatest recruiting class in history" after its ground-breaking effort for the class of 2022.

Welcome to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast by DSP Media and AllAggies.com.

Some evaluators have qualified that claim by limiting it to the "best class this century," but either way it's been established that with the influx of talent from some of the greatest high school players in the country, the Aggies are national championship bound, right?

All the writing is on the wall. But is it really just speculation? Why even play the games in 2022? Just crown the Aggies 'Kings of the SEC' and hand them the AFCA National Championship trophy now.

After all, every class ranked No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite from 2011 through 2020 at the very least played for a national championship. So, the Aggies are in, right?

But just how did this happen? Recent comments by Alabama coach Nick Saban and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin will lead you to believe the Aggies paid dearly for this recruiting class, some saying upward of $30 million. This, of course, was made possible by the new NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) rule that allows players to be compensated for their names, images, etc. on jerseys, posters, and endorsement deals.

While $30 million is probably about 10 times more than the actual amount allocated by the Aggies, there's no question that NIL had something to do with it.

A&M has always been viewed favorably in terms of education and has recently upgraded the football facilities, yet, until this year, no No. 1 recruiting classes.

I firmly believe that money has always dictated success in college football, with money from boosters upgrading facilities by nicer weight rooms or locker rooms. Now, that money can go directly to the students. 

It's not like that hasn't happened before, only now it's legal.

Fisher was brought here with high expectations. But now, after all this, those expectations are through the roof. And there's only one way to fix that roof. Plug it with a national title.

