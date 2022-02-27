Aggie Elite Recruit Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies, Schedules Additional A&M Visit

Lebbeus Overton, the elite 6-5, 265-pound Alpharetta (GA) Milton High School defensive end has already played four years of varsity football and is reclassifying from the 2023 recruiting class to 2022 as he announced on CBS Sports HQ. He will graduate in May and plans to attend college next season.

"I would like to announce that I will forgo my senior year," Overton said. "I'll be graduating in May. I started to play high school in eighth grade and I already have the high school experience."

Overton also announced recruiting visits that include Oregon, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

The Aggies already have the top recruiting class in the country, and as some have speculated, the best ever, and adding Overton to that class would be another win for coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

Overton's high school stats are eye-catching, having accumulated 286 tackles, 199 solo, 54 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He also can boast 30 rushing yards on seven carries, and 145 receiving yards on seven catches.

Overton's visit to College Station is scheduled for the last weekend of March, after his scheduled visits to both Oregon and Georgia earlier in the month. That's a good sign for the Aggies. Does it mean A&M is the favorite? Go ahead and speculate.

