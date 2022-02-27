Skip to main content

Aggie Elite Recruit Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies, Schedules Additional A&M Visit

The former 2023 DL recruit reclassified to 2022 and wants to see College Station again

Lebbeus Overton, the elite 6-5, 265-pound Alpharetta (GA) Milton High School defensive end has already played four years of varsity football and is reclassifying from the 2023 recruiting class to 2022 as he announced on CBS Sports HQ. He will graduate in May and plans to attend college next season.

"I would like to announce that I will forgo my senior year," Overton said. "I'll be graduating in May. I started to play high school in eighth grade and I already have the high school experience." 

Lebbeus Overton
Lebbeus Overton
Lebbeus Overton

Overton also announced recruiting visits that include Oregon, Georgia, and Texas A&M.

The Aggies already have the top recruiting class in the country, and as some have speculated, the best ever, and adding Overton to that class would be another win for coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

Overton's high school stats are eye-catching, having accumulated 286 tackles, 199 solo, 54 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He also can boast 30 rushing yards on seven carries, and 145 receiving yards on seven catches.

Recommended Articles

Lebbeus-Overton-web
Play
Recruiting

Aggie Elite Recruit Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies, Schedules Additional A&M Visit

The former 2023 DL recruit reclassified to 2022 and wants to see College Station again

By Timm Hamm
1 minute ago
carson branstine womens tennis
Play
News

No. 7 Aggies Women's Tennis Hosts Rice In Final Non-Conference Match

Aggie Women's tennis will complete the non-conference part of the schedule on Sunday

By Timm Hamm
43 minutes ago
FMjXOfaWUAsIEc-
Play
Basketball

Domination! Aggies Blast Ole Miss On The Road

A&M got a much-needed dominating offensive showing in Oxford on Saturday

By Timm Hamm
20 hours ago

Overton's visit to College Station is scheduled for the last weekend of March, after his scheduled visits to both Oregon and Georgia earlier in the month. That's a good sign for the Aggies. Does it mean A&M is the favorite? Go ahead and speculate. 

Lebbeus Overton

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Lebbeus-Overton-web
Recruiting

Aggie Elite Recruit Lebbeus Overton Reclassifies, Schedules Additional A&M Visit

By Timm Hamm
1 minute ago
carson branstine womens tennis
News

No. 7 Aggies Women's Tennis Hosts Rice In Final Non-Conference Match

By Timm Hamm
43 minutes ago
FMjXOfaWUAsIEc-
Basketball

Domination! Aggies Blast Ole Miss On The Road

By Timm Hamm
20 hours ago
FMjXEhsWUAUpzk5
Basketball

Aggies Men's Hoops: A&M Up Big On Ole Miss Late, Live Game Updates

By Timm Hamm
22 hours ago
FMPsOznWQAQ0jDR
Men's Basketball

PREVIEW: Aggies Visit Ole Miss in Battle of SEC Bottom-Feeders

By Zach Dimmitt
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17571331
Women's Basketball

Gary Blair, Aggies Head to Georgia for Regular-Season Finale

By Matthew Postins
Feb 26, 2022
NFL
Baseball

Errors and Cold Bats Doom Aggies Against Penn

By Cole Thompson
Feb 25, 2022
kole kaler aggies baseball
Baseball

Game Log: Early Errors Cost Texas A&M First Loss Against Penn

By Cole Thompson
Feb 25, 2022