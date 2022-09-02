Skip to main content

Top 2024 QB Lagway Returning to A&M Saturday

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2022 season officially upon us, Texas A&M is working to follow up the top-ranked 2022 recruiting class with a banner 2023 haul.

Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Aggies are in the mix for some of the top names around the country. Many top prospects in the class of 2023, 2024 and even beyond want to get to College Station to see what Fisher is building.

Stick with All Aggies for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

SEPTEMBER 2 UPDATE

As the Aggies prepare to open the 2022 season on Saturday, considerable talent is expected in College Station both on the field and in recruiting. 

Naturally, many top Texans are likely to be in town making unofficial visits, and the newest name confirmed on that front is among the most important in junior quarterback DJ Lagway, according to multiple reports. 

Among the most coveted at any position in the 2024 cycle, the Willis (Texas) dual-threat quarterback has amassed some 30-plus scholarship offers over the last year or two. A&M has long been among those after him, and he will be back in town Saturday for a fresh experience at Kyle Field. 

Lagway, whose father Derek played at Baylor in the late 1990's, had a busy summer on the visit trail. He saw Florida, UCF, Jackson State, Baylor and many others in addition to A&M. He kicked off his junior season with big numbers last week, totaling more than 400 yards (356 passing) and seven touchdowns (one rushing) 

