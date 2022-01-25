Nation's Top 2023 Recruit Is Heading To College Station

Heading into the final stretch of what has already been a historic 2022 recruiting cycle, Texas A&M will look to continue that momentum as they turn the page to the 2023 class.

And now, according to a report from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, the Aggies will do just that, with arguably the top recruit for the 2023 class, Milton (Alpharetta, GA) defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton, set to visit College Station this coming weekend.

It will be Overton's third trip to Texas A&M since this past summer, with his second visit coming for the Aggies upset of the then No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

“The game experiencing, beating the No. 1 team in the country, especially them having their whole starting offensive line being all freshmen working against an Alabama defense was a crazy experience," Overton told Wiltfong after the upset of Alabama. "Seeing all those sacks and all those good defensive players. That was probably the best crowd I’ve gotten to witness. Over 100,000 people, it was great.”

The crowds and the atmosphere are not the only things that draw Overton to Texas A&M either, as a budding relationship with defensive ends coach Terry Price and head coach Jimbo Fisher are also playing a major role.

“The relationship I have with Coach (Terry) Price and Coach (Jimbo) Fisher and just all around the players are all great people,” Overton told Wiltfong in October. “You can tell they love it at A&M.

Either way, the battle for Overton is set to be a fierce one, with the 6-foot-4, 265-pound end also fielding offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, USC, and many more elite programs across the country.

But with the amount of time Overton has spent in College Station is any indication, the Aggies are at least firmly in that conversation.

