Nation's Top CB Still High On Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies are still hard at work in the 2022 recruiting cycle, and one of their top targets, North Shore (Houston, TX) Denver Harris, is keeping an eye on their progress.

This February, Harris narrowed his list of schools down to four, including the Aggies, the Texas Longhorns, Alabama, and LSU, among that list.

Then, this summer Harris visited the College Station and was blown away by Fisher and what Texas A&M had to offer.

Now, Sports Illustrated's No. 1 ranked corner is getting ready for his senior season, as he recovers from a late-season ACL tear that ended his junior campaign.

Despite That injury, Harris was named a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, as well as the District 21-6A Defensive Player of the Year.

Still, the Aggies are at the front of Harris's mind.

“They have been really good. The first time I talked with Coach Jimbo Fisher early on in Denver’s recruitment he said just keep watching and I’ve been very impressed," Harris's mother told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "They’ve made a huge turnaround from who they were to who they are no. He let me know I’m doing what I can with the players I didn’t recruit and now I have my own players in and we’re here. I really do like Coach Fisher. He’s done a really good job revamping the program.”

The Aggies could very well be in the driver's seat with Harris at the moment, but with Alabama, LSU, and Texas still hot on his trail, Aggies and company will have to live up to their expectations on the field to maximize their chances.

“Everyone truly is (doing a good job)," Harris's mother told Wilfong. "I have to constantly remind Denver everyone is here to do a job and recruit the heck out of you. Alabama of course, UT, and all the schools, he talks to Coach (Corey) Raymond daily, Coach (TJ) Rushing was trying to get us to commit to a game. Coach (Jeff) Banks reaches out every day making sure everything is good.”

You can view SI All-American's full scouting report of Harris below:

In the year of the cornerback, it's the Texan who kicks off the Watch List atop a truly elite field. Harris is a complete cornerback prospect from a size, length, speed, athleticism, physicality and natural instincts standpoint. He does it against some of the best competition nationally, impacting games behind or near the line of scrimmage as much as he does down the field on a 50-50 ball. He tracks the football like a center fielder, with elite leaping ability and ball skills, making plays at the apex look easy on routine. Harris runs well, takes good risks and is unafraid to play plenty physical against a ball carrier or at the catch point. Just as importantly, he seems to be on the positive side of a leg injury and should be full go for the fall, where Harris will have to hold off steep competition for the top spot.

