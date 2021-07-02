Watch: Texas A&M QB Commit Conner Weigman Impresses In Elite 11 Finals Accuracy Gauntlet

After a slow start to begin the Elite 11 Finals competition, Texas A&M Aggies quarterback commit wowed during Day three's accuracy gauntlet challenge.

LOS ANGELES - As one of the most highly touted quarterbacks in the 2022 class, Texas A&M commitment Conner Weigman had high expectations entering the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

And while he got off to a bit of a tough start on Wednesday's opening workout, Weigman closed strong, winning the rail shot competition at the end of the day.

Weigman was able to carry that momentum into the rest of the week, narrowly losing the highly competitive pro-day challenge by a mere two points to Clemson commitment, Cade Klubnik, per the SI All-American scoring system.

READ MORE: Aggies' Jim Schlossnagle "Ready To See" What SEC Baseball Is All About

On Friday, Weigman impressed once again, coming in fifth in the Accuracy Gauntlet challenge with an average score of 2.000 on 37 total throws.

Weigman finished with 17 2-rated tosses across those 37 attempts, the third-most of any quarterback in the field. In addition, Weigman reached the double-digits on perfect passes as well, marking a consecutive excellent day for the Aggie pledge.

Per SI All-American's scoring system, Weigman finished just behind Texas Longhorns commit Maalik Murphy (2.097), who won the event, Klubnik (2.088), Florida commitment Nick Evers (2.033), and LSU's Walker Howard (2.000).

READ MORE: Does 'NIL' Ruling Mean Open Season For Aggie Student-Athletes?

Weigman narrowly missed out on finishing in fourth over Howard but was resigned to the fifth spot after a tiebreaker.

Weigman now heads into the final event of the camp on Friday night, where he will compete with the other quarterbacks as part of a 7-on-7 competition.

You can watch his full rep in the video above.

CONTINUE READING: Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel & 'NIL' Rule: Aggies QB Would've Been Richest Ever

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Sign up for your premium membership to All Aggies and access the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook