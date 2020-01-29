Where Does Texas A&M Stand A Week Before National Signing Day?

COLLEGE STATION - It's the final countdown.

While recruiting season is all but over most teams, the final pieces could be the difference in a season for multiple programs. With a competitive SEC season on the verge of arriving to begin the new decade, Texas A & M could use all the help they could get that.

Even if they look to already be in good hands.

The Aggies are set to ignite a flame in the SEC West heading into the 2020 season. A veteran roster, led by quarterback Kellen Mond, is expected to return to College Station entering the third season of the Jimbo Fisher era. As the final week of recruitment is set to arrive next Wednesday, the Aggies are looking to be in good hands.

Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia Jr. recently broke down the top ten recruiting classes for 2020 season with days remaining until February 5th. The Aggies have impressed this past offseason, but perhaps two names could be the difference between a New Years Six Bowl or a potential slot in the College Football Playoff.

6. Texas A & M

Verbal Commitments: 24

Transfers: 0

Signed: 22.

Top Targets Remaining: DL McKinnley Jackson, RB Zach Evans, OL Ty'Kieast Crawford. Seeing the theme between these SEC programs near the top of the leaderboard? A & M is battling the best of the best for their top prospects in what will be a photo finish. We know Jackson will take it the distance.

Both Jackson and Evans would bring dividends to the production of their positions down in Aggieland. Although the defensive line has productive players for Mike Elko's defense, the addition of the Mississippi native.

Jackson, who was recruited by Aggies defensive tackle coach, Elijah Robinson, has been trending in a stronger direction. He is set to visit the program over the weekend before making his final decision on National Signing Day. Alabama currently is the favorite to land his services, with Auburn and LSU also in the mix.

The addition of Evans could be the cherry on top of a productive offseason for Fisher's staff. The native Texan was expected to sign with Georgia but reopened his recruiting process after he was released from his letter of intent. Most recently, Evans was spotted on campus in Knoxville, Tennessee, visiting the Vols' program with Jeremy Pruitt over the weekend.

A & M could be in dire need of the Memorial Mustangs' top back's assistance. With the departure of four running backs on scholarships, including former starter Jashaun Corbin (Florida State), the Aggies will return one runner in Isaiah Spiller. Versatile wide receiver Ainias Smith is slotted as the team's second-string in the backfield but is best suited on the outside.

Evans visited the program in November of last season and left with positive thoughts, according to reports. After visits to both Tennessee and Ole Miss, the SEC seems to be the likely landing spot for the nation's top runner.

Where will he land? That still is up for debate heading into the final days before Evans will have to make a final choice. Other schools who could be intrigued by the top player in Texas' services include Alabama, LSU and Georgia, who still has yet to close the door on him returning for their 2020 class.

The Aggies should finish this recruiting cycle on a positive note, but one of the two additions would undoubtedly help the team's status heading into the season. According to Garcia's rankings, six schools from the conference will finish inside the top 10 following the final additions on February 5.