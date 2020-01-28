Zach Evans Recruitment Update: Is Texas A&M Still an Option?

COLLEGE STATION - The recruiting process could make or break a team's future. And while Texas A & M's 2020 class is already one of the top groups in the nation, one always wants to win their state.

The Aggies could solidify their status with the addition of running back Zach Evans—that is if he even will consider Aggieland a potential landing spot.

Multiple reports from earlier this month confirmed that the five-star running back from Memorial, Texas, would be reopening his recruiting process. Initially expected to join the Georgia Bulldogs, the staff released Evans from his letter of intent following the Under Armor Bowl at the start of the year.

Both A & M and LSU have been hot on the trail to add Evans' pure speed to their backfield. Now, two other SEC schools could be vying for his assistance with a late push into the final days of recruitment.

According to John Garcia of Sports Illustrated's All-American, Evans could be on the move to Tennessee in Knoxville. Over the weekend, the former Mustang runner visited the program and posted a photo via social media of the famous rock being painted with his name.

The Volunteers could use a premier runner to fix their issues at quarterback. Junior Jarrett Guarantano was the official starter under center for a majority of the season, but at one point was benched for Brian Maurer. The freshman would finish with 541 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions before Guarantano would return and help Tennessee win seven of its last eight games.

The Vols rushing attack did not produce the way Jeremy Pruitt perhaps expected. Both Ty Chandler and Eric Gray combined for 1,194 yards off 236 carries and seven total touchdowns on the season. With the addition of Evans' speed, perhaps Tennessee could contend for an SEC East title against a rebuilding Georgia roster.

Evans also visited Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss earlier this month in Oxford. With a new head coach in line for the SEC West, the native Houstonian could potentially be given more playing time under the direction of one of college football's top offensive minds. Kiffin has been known to produce a balanced offense in both his time at Alabama and Florida Atlantic.

According to 247 Sports' crystal ball predictions, Evans currently is leaning toward undecided heading into February. A majority of his visits have been completed and the decision could be made on National Signing Day next month.

For the Aggies, Evans would be a vital piece of the offense during his freshman season. A & M lost four scholarship running backs to the transfer portal this offseason, including former starter Jashaun Corbin, who was heavily recruited by Jimbo Fisher after his departure from Florida State. As it stands, freshman Isaiah Spiller will be the only running back on scholarship returning for the 2020 season.

Spiller impressed in his first season at Kyle Field. As the part-time starter, the Spring, Texas, native rushed for just shy of 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is expected to be the starter when spring ball arrives. Although the Aggies grabbed two running backs for the 2020 class, neither would match the speed and agility Evans established during his time in high school.

There is no set decision date for Evans at the moment. National Signing Day will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5.