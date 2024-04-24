Top Transfer Portal Wideout Has Texas A&M Aggies Among Final Two Options
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, ranked as the top wide receiver in On3's Industry Transfer Portal Ranking, is considering Texas A&M and Auburn as his final choices, according to reports from Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong.
The Texas A&M Aggies have a decent shot at securing the transfer portal's No. 1 receiver. The Aggies look to reinforce its receiving corps after losing Evan Stewart to Oregon and Ainias Smith to the NFL, among other departures. During their spring game, junior Noah Thomas was the clear standout, but the Aggies still need more depth at the position.
In the 2023 season opener against West Virginia, Lambert-Smith delivered a standout performance with 124 receiving yards, including a 72-yard touchdown on just his fourth play. His career-best game set the tone for Penn State's victory.
Lambert-Smith's career at Penn State includes 1,721 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over four seasons. His best year was 2023, with 673 yards and four touchdowns. He stands at 6-foot-1 and nearly 190 pounds, offering a combination of size, speed, and experience.
New offensive coordinator Collin Klein would welcome Lambert-Smith to bolster the Aggies' offense, providing more targets for quarterback Conner Weigman. If Lambert-Smith chooses Texas A&M, he could play a key role in their offensive strategy for the 2024 season.
As Lambert-Smith weighs his decision, both Texas A&M and Auburn are poised to benefit from his talents, knowing he could make a significant impact on their respective seasons.