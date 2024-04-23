Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Set for Midweek Showdown Against Houston at Blue Bell Park
Texas A&M's top-ranked baseball team returns to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park for a five-game homestand, starting with a Tuesday night matchup against Houston (20-20).
The Aggies (35-5) have won 15 of their last 17 games, boasting their best 40-game start since 2015.
The Aggies cemented their No. 1 ranking after a 3-1 week, including a series win against No. 12 Alabama. They also set a program record by scoring 37 runs in an SEC series. However, Houston has won the last four meetings at Olsen Field, with Texas A&M's last home win against the Cougars coming in 2008.
Texas A&M's pitching staff, led by new pitching coach Max Weiner, has shown remarkable improvement this season, reducing its ERA by over two runs. The Aggies lead the nation with eight shutouts and are among the top teams in strikeouts per nine innings (11.3). Freshman right-hander Brett Antolick will make his first career start on Tuesday.
Offensively, the Aggies rank among the best in the country, with a powerful lineup that includes Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette, and Braden Montgomery. The team ranks third nationally in walks (271), fourth in home runs (86), and fifth in slugging percentage (.582).
Montgomery is second nationally in RBIs (67), while LaViolette leads the SEC in runs scored (62). Grahovac, named SEC Freshman of the Week, has recorded 49 RBIs.
With a strong offense and improved pitching, the Aggies are eager to break their home losing streak against Houston. This Tuesday night game offers a chance to maintain their top ranking and continue their winning momentum.
Tuesday's game, set for 6 p.m., will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150AM/93.7 The Zone.