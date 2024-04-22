Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac Named SEC Freshman of the Week
The Texas A&M Aggies remain one of the hottest teams in baseball after its series win over Alabama. In large part, the No. 1 Aggies can thank third baseman Gavin Grahovac for his efforts at the plate.
The SEC certainly is letting it known for it feels about the freshman's heroics in Tuscaloosa.
Seven days after winning SEC Freshman of the Week, Grahovac earned the honors a second time. The Orange, California, native tormented Vanderbilt in the series sweep last week, only to pick up where he left off Friday morning in the town known for its football pedigree.
Grahovac went 6-for-16 with four RBI, a double and a home run in three games against the Crimson Tide. A&M won the first two games in comeback fashion, but failed to pick up the series sweep Saturday in a 10-9 loss.
Grahovac, a favorite to win SEC Freshman of the Year honors, gave A&M a chance in Saturday's contest. His most influential swing of the week arguably came on a bases-clearing two-out double to right-center field in the fourth, cutting the lead from 6-2 to 6-5.
In Friday's second matchup, Grahovac cranked a two-run home run to left field for his 14th long ball of the season, putting A&M up 13-4. He also reached base a team-high four times on three hits and a walk.
Through 40 games this season, the freshman holds a .329 batting average while bolstering an OPS of 1.068. As the lead-off man, Grahovac has set the tone on the base path, totaling 49 RBI while scoring 56 runs.
He also has 12 doubles and a team-high tying 56 hits. In SEC play, Grahovac has belted 10 homers and driven in 25 RBI, ranking second in both categories behind potential Gldlen Spikes winner Braden Montgomery.
The Aggies return to Blue Bell Park for a midweek contest against Houston on Tuesday at 6 p.m.