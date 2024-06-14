2024 College World Series LIVE Results: North Carolina-Virginia Kicks Off Day 1
The College World Series is officially underway as the (4) North Carolina Tar Heels face the (12) Virginia Cavaliers. Follow along with every CWS game below, including final scores and teams eliminated. Every game will broadcast on ESPN unless otherwise noted.
Scores, records, and matchups will be updated following the conclusion of every College World Series game.
College World Series LIVE Updates: Opening Round
All game times below are in Omaha-local Central Time (CT).
Game 1: (4) North Carolina vs. (12) Virginia
North Carolina (1-0) wins 3-2 and advances to the winners' bracket in Bracket One
Virginia (0-1) moves into the losers' bracket in Bracket Two
Game 2: (1) Tennessee vs. (8) Florida State. June 14, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: (2) Kentucky vs. (10) NC State. June 15, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 4: (3) Texas A&M vs. Florida. June 15, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
College World Series Schedule
Game 5: (12 ) Virginia vs. Loser Game 2. June 16, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 6: (4) North Carolina vs. Winner Game 2. June 16, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 7: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4. June 17, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 8: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4. June 17, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6. June 18, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8. June 18, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 11: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 9. June 19, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 10. June 19, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Bracket 1 Final (if necessary): June 20, TBD
Bracket 2 Final (if necessary): June 20, TBD
College World Series Championship Schedule
Game 1: Winner Bracket 1 vs. Winner Bracket 2. June 22, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Winner Bracket 1 vs. Winner Bracket 2. June 23, 1:00 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3 (if necessary): Winner Bracket 1 vs. Winner Bracket 2. June 23, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
