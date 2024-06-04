2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Monday’s Regional Results
All 16 tickets to the Super Regionals have now been punched. The final five tickets were punched after a few decisive Game Sevens in four Regionals and one rain-delayed Game Six on Monday.
These past four days, with 101 college baseball games played, were absolute entertainment. However, after six walk-offs on Friday and another four on Saturday, there were no walk-offs on Sunday or Monday. The NCAA record for most walk-offs in a Regionals weekend is 12. Call us spoiled, but after enjoying all that excitement, we didn’t get to break the record!
The first game on Monday saw Evansville, a regional four-seed, defeat a national seed, No. 16 East Carolina, punching its ticket to its first-ever Super Regional. The Purple Aces are the lowest-seeded team in the Super Regionals. It marks only the 9th time that a Regional four seed advanced to the Super Regional round.
In addition to Evansville, five Regional three-seeds made their way to next weekend – Florida (winners of the Stillwater Regional), Kansas State (Fayetteville Regional), Oregon (Santa Barbara Regional), UConn (Norman Regional), and West Virginia (Tucson Regional).
The 16 teams that advanced to the Supers are Clemson (No. 6), Evansville, Florida, Florida State (No. 8), Georgia (No. 7), Kansas State, Kentucky (No. 2), North Carolina (No. 4), North Carolina State (No. 10), Oregon, Oregon State (No. 15), Tennessee (No. 1), Texas A&M (No. 3), Virginia (No. 12), UConn, and West Virginia.
The Big 12 went 14-8 over the weekend with two of the initial six teams still playing – Kansas State and West Virginia.
Oklahoma State’s Regional woes continue. They were eliminated on Monday by Florida. The Pokes have now hosted a Regional the last three seasons without advancing to the Super Regionals. Oklahoma had to beat UConn twice in the Norman Regional Finals. The Sooners got the win on Sunday to force Monday’s game but came out absolutely flat Monday night. Oklahoma avoided the shutout thanks to a run in the bottom of the 9th.
Super Regional Teams by Conference
- ACC (5)– Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina NC State, Virginia
- Big 12 (2) – Kansas State, West Virginia
- Big East (1) - UConn
- Missouri Valley (1) – Evansville
- Pac-12 (2) – Oregon, Oregon State
- SEC (5)– Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Here are the results of Monday’s games:
(Teams in bold won their game)
2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Monday’s Games
Chapel Hill Regional
(1) #4 North Carolina (3-1) 4– (2) LSU (3-2) 3 (10 innings)
LSU is eliminated
North Carolina advances to the Super Regionals
Corvallis Regional
(1) #15 Oregon State (3-0) 11– (2) UC Irvine (2-1) - 6
UC Irvine is eliminated
Oregon State advances to the Super Regionals
Greenville Regional
(1) #16 East Carolina (3-2) 5 - (4) Evansville (3-1) 6
East Carolina is eliminated
Evansville advances to the Super Regionals
Norman Regional
(1) Oklahoma (3-1) 1 - (3) UConn (2-1) 7–
Oklahoma is eliminated
UConn advances to the Super Regionals
Stillwater Regional
(1) #11 Oklahoma State (2-2) 2 – (3) Florida (3-1) 4
Oklahoma State is eliminated
Florida advances to the Super Regionals
