2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Saturday’s Regional Results
The Road to Omaha has begun. You have Bowl Season in December-January, March Madness, and then postseason baseball – the trifecta of ultimate college sporting events.
Sixty-four teams started the day. By the end of the night, 16 teams were eliminated, including No. 13 Arizona, the first Regional host not to advance. Four No. 2 seeds – Alabama, Louisiana Tech, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest – were among those teams eliminated.
The walk-offs continued. Six games concluded with a walk-off on Friday, and four more were added on Saturday—East Carolina, High Point, St. John, and Virginia. The NCAA record for walk-offs in the Regionals round is 12. Will the record be tied or broken on Sunday? Quite possibly.
High Point is playing in its first-ever tournament. On Friday, it nearly picked off No. 6 Clemson and then walked off Vanderbilt on Saturday. It's not a bad debut.
While several No. 4 seeds are still alive, kudos to the Evansville Purple Aces – the only No. 4 seed to advance to a Regional final with a 2-0 record.
In Big 12 play, Kansas State finished off its rain-delayed game from Friday with a win over Louisiana Tech. In Saturday’s second-round games, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia won to move to their respective Regional finals. Oklahoma, Texas, and UCF lost, and each faces elimination games on Sunday. So far, the Big 12 is 9-3, with all six teams still in contention.
Here are the results of Saturday’s second-round games:
(Teams in bold won their game)
2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament – Regionals Results – Saturday’s Games
Knoxville Regional
- (2) Southern Miss (1-1) 6– (4) Northern Kentucky (0-2) 0
- Northern Kentucky is eliminated
- (1) #1 Tennessee (2-0) 12 - (3) Indiana (1-1) 6
Lexington Regional
- (2) Indiana State (1-1) 6– (4) Western Michigan (0-2) 4
- Western Michigan is eliminated
- 1) #2 Kentucky (2-0) 6– (3) Illinois (1-1) 1
Bryan-College Station Regional
- (2) Louisiana (1-1) 12 – (4) Grambling (0-2) 5
- Grambling is eliminated
- (1) #3 Texas A&M (2-0) 4– (3) Texas (1-1) 2 (11 innings)
Chapel Hill Regional
- (3) Wofford (1-1) 5 - (4) Long Island (0-2) 2
- Long Island is eliminated
- (1) #4 North Carolina (2-0) 6- (2) LSU (1-1) 2
Fayetteville Regional
- (2) Louisiana Tech (0-1) 4– (3) Kansas State (1-0) 19 – First Round Game
- (2) Louisiana Tech (0-2) 3– (4) Southeast Missouri State (1-1) 9
- Louisiana Tech is eliminated
- (1) #5 Arkansas (1-1) 6– (3) Kansas State (2-0) -7
Clemson Regional
- (2) Vanderbilt (0-2) 9 – (4) High Point (1-1) 10
- Vanderbilt is eliminated
- (1) #6 Clemson (2-0) 4 – (3) Coastal Carolina (1-1) 3
Athens Regional
- (3) Georgia Tech (1-1) 4 - (4) Army (0-2) 2
- Army is eliminated
- (1) #7 Georgia (2-0) 11– (2) UNC Wilmington (1-1) 2
Tallahassee Regional
- (2) Alabama (0-2) 0– (4) Stetson (1-1) 4
- Alabama is eliminated
- (1) #8 Florida State (2-0) 5– (3) UCF (1-1) 2
Norman Regional
- (2) Duke (1-1) 6- (4) Oral Roberts (0-2) 2
- Oral Roberts is eliminated
- (1) #9 Oklahoma (1-1) 1– (3) UConn (2-0) 4
Raleigh Regional
- (3) James Madison (1-1) 8 - (4) Bryant (0-2) 1
- Bryant is eliminated
- (1) #10 NC State (2-0) 6– (2) South Carolina (1-1) 4
Stillwater Regional
- (2) Nebraska (1-1) 7– (4) Niagara (0-2) 5
- Niagara is eliminated
- (1) #11 Oklahoma State (2-0) 7– (3) Florida (1-1) 1
Charlottesville Regional
- (3) St. John’s (1-1) 10- (4) Penn (0-2) 9 (12 innings)
- Penn is eliminated
- (1) #12 Virginia (2-0) 5– (2) Mississippi State (1-1) 4
Tucson Regional
- (1) #13 Arizona (0-2) 0– (2) Dallas Baptist (1-1) –7
- Arizona is eliminated
- (3) West Virginia (2-0) 5– (4) Grand Canyon (1-1) 2
Santa Barbara Regional
- (2) San Diego (1-1) 7 - (4) Fresno State (0-2) 5
- Fresno State is eliminated
- (1) #14 UC Santa Barbara (1-1) 1 – (3) Oregon (2-0) 2
Corvallis Regional
- (3) Nicholls (0-2) 0 - (4) Tulane (1-1) 3
- Nicholls is eliminated
- (1) #15 Oregon State (2-0) 5 – (2) UC Irvine (1-1) 3
Greenville Regional
- (1) #16 East Carolina (1-1) 7– (2) Wake Forest (0-2) 6
- Wake Forest is eliminated
- (3) VCU (1-1) 11 - (4) Evansville (2-0) 17
