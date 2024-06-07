College Baseball Super Regionals LIVE Results: Day 1 Games, Schedule, Scores
The college baseball Super Regionals are underway around the country. Eight coveted spots are up for grabs as eight best-of-three series kick off Friday. Tennessee and Texas A&M are the favorites to win the College World Series, both going unbeaten in their respective regions. Will we get another wild weekend with upsets and walk-offs galore?
Find scores and updates for Super Regional games today, June 7, as they happen below. Keep up to date with KillerFrogs for complete coverage of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
College Baseball Super Regionals: Scores And Updates
All game times below are in ET.
Friday, June 7 Schedule
(8) Florida State vs. UConn: Game 1 starts at 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
(1) Tennessee vs. Evansville: Game 1 starts at 3:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
(4) North Carolina vs. West Virginia: Game 1 starts at 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
(12) Virginia vs. Kansas State: Game 1 begins at 7:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Saturday, June 8 Schedule
(1) Tennessee vs. Evansville: Game 2 starts at 11:00 a.m. (ESPN2)
(8) Florida State vs. UConn: Game 2 starts at 11:00 a.m. (ESPN)
(7) Georgia vs. (10) NC State: Game 1 starts at 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
(6) Clemson vs. Florida: Game 1 starts at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)
(3) Texas A&M vs. Oregon: Game 1 starts at 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
(12) Virginia vs. Kansas State: Game 2 starts at 3:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Oregon State: Game 1 starts at 6:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
(4) North Carolina vs. West Virginia: Game 2 starts at 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sunday, June 9 Schedule
(1) Tennessee vs. Evansville: Game 3 starts at 11:00 a.m. (ESPNU)*
(7) Georgia vs. (10) NC State: Game 2 starts at 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
(8) Florida State vs. UConn: Game 3 starts at 12:00 p.m. (ESPN2)*
(6) Clemson vs. Florida: Game 2 starts at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
(12) Virginia vs. Kansas State: Game 3 starts at 3:00 p.m. (ESPNU)*
(4) North Carolina vs. West Virginia: Game 3 starts at 3:00 p.m. (ESPN2)*
(3) Texas A&M vs. Oregon: Game 2 starts at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
(2) Kentucky vs. (15) Oregon State: Game 2 starts at 9:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Monday Game 3s are TBD
*If necessary
