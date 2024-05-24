NCAA Baseball Projections: TCU Potentially Headed to Santa Barbara
Latest Projections for the NCAA Baseball Tournament
With the conference tournaments now winding down, there is increased anticipation for Monday’s selection show when all 64 teams in the NCAA Tournament are announced.
Early Thursday morning, D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, updated its projections for the postseason tournament. D1Baseball has seven of the 13 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason.
TCU (33-20, 14-16 Big 12) is projected to be a No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional, along with No. 12 UC Santa Barbara, future Big 12 opponent Arizona, and Wright State.
A few weeks ago, the Frogs weren’t sure they’d make a spot in the Big 12 Tournament and were among the last four teams out in D1Baseball’s projections. Now, after winning at least two games in the Big 12 Championship, they most likely have secured a spot in the conference tournament.
Before the Kansas State series, TCU head coach Kirk Saarloos said that if TCU went 6-3 in its last three conference series and maintain a mid-30s RPI, they should be in the tournament. TCU did go 6-3 in those last three series, and after Wednesday’s win over K-State in the tournament, TCU’s RPI sits at 35, fourth best in the Big 12.
Two Big 12 schools, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, are projected to host Regional. Dallas Baptist, a team TCU beat twice this year, is projected to make the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional.
Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 24:
Big 12 Schools Projected in the NCAA Tournament
Kansas State– Projected No. 3-seed in the Fayetteville Regional.
Oklahoma – Projected No. 7 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Norman. They would then be line to host a Super Regional, potentially against No. 10 Virginia.
Oklahoma State– Projected No. 13 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Their potential Super Regional would be in College Station against No. 4 Texas A&M.
TCU – Projected No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara Regional.
Texas – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional.
UCF – Projected No. 3 seed in the Knoxville Regional.
West Virginia – Projected No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents Projected in the NCAA Tournament
Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional.
Projected Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
1. Lexington Regional (Kentucky)
2. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
3. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
4. College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
5. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
6. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
7. Norman Regional (Oklahoma)
8. Athens Regional (Georgia)
9. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
10. Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)
11. Raleigh Regional (NC State)
12. Santa Barbara Regional (UC Santa Barbara)
13. Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)
14. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
15. Terre Haute Regional (Indiana State)
16. Greenville Regional (East Carolina)
Projected College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Kentucky
• (4) Texas A&M
• (5) Arkansas
• (8) Georgia
Bracket Two
• (2) Tennessee
• (3) North Carolina
• (6) Clemson
• (7) Oklahoma
