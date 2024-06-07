NCAA Baseball Tournament: Staff Predictions – The Super Regionals
Last week, the Road to Omaha began with 64 teams hoping for a berth in the College World Series. That number is down to 16 teams playing in the Super Regionals. This weekend, it's two teams in each Super playing a two-out-of-three game series. The winner of each advances to Omaha.
Earlier this week, we previewed each of the Super Regionals with an analysis of which team should win each one. Read that article here.
Some KillerFrogs staff have predicted which team will come out of each Super Regional and advance to Omaha. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!
Participating in these predictions are staff writers:
- Barry Lewis
- Brett Gibbons
- Carson Wersal
- Davis Wilson
- JD Andress
- Nate Cross
- Nick Girimonte
- Ryann Zeller
- Tori Couch
- Zion Trammell
Some notes about our predictions:
- The Bryan-College Station Super Regional is the only one in which all ten of us selected the same team to win it (Texas A&M).
- Two of the Super Regionals (Knoxville and Lexington) had nine picks for one team and only one vote for the other team. In the Knoxville case, nine of us thought the home team (Tennessee) would win, but in the Lexington case, most of us picked the visiting team (Oregon State).
- Two of the Supers (Athens and Charlottesville) are equally split, with five votes for each team in both Supers.
Athens Super Regional - No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 NC State
The Picks
- Barry - Georgia
- Brett - Georgia
- Carson - NC State
- Davis - Georgia
- JD - NC State
- Nate - Georgia
- Nick - NC State
- Ryann - NC State
- Tori - Georgia
- Zion - NC State
Bryan-College Station Super Regional - No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon
The Picks
- Barry - Texas A&M
- Brett - Texas A&M
- Carson - Texas A&M
- Davis - Texas A&M
- JD - Texas A&M
- Nate - Texas A&M
- Nick - Texas A&M
- Ryann - Texas A&M
- Tori - Texas A&M
- Zion - Texas A&M
Chapel Hill Super Regional - No. 4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia
The Picks
- Barry - North Carolina
- Brett - North Carolina
- Carson - North Carolina
- Davis - North Carolina
- JD - North Carolina
- Nate - West Virginia
- Nick - North Carolina
- Ryann - North Carolina
- Tori - West Virginia
- Zion - North Carolina
Charlottesville Super Regional - No. 12 Virginia vs. Kansas State
The Picks
- Barry - Kansas State
- Brett - Kansas State
- Carson - Kansas State
- Davis - Virginia
- JD - Virginia
- Nate - Kansas State
- Nick - Virginia
- Ryann - Kansas State
- Tori - Virginia
- Zion - Virginia
Clemson Super Regional - No. 6 Clemson vs. Florida
The Picks
- Barry - Clemson
- Brett - Florida
- Carson - Clemson
- Davis - Clemson
- JD - Clemson
- Nate - Florida
- Nick - Clemson
- Ryann - Clemson
- Tori - Florida
- Zion - Clemson
Knoxville Super Regional - No. 1 Tennessee vs. Evansville
The Picks
- Barry - Tennessee
- Brett - Tennessee
- Carson - Tennessee
- Davis - Tennessee
- JD - Tennessee
- Nate - Evansville
- Nick - Tennessee
- Ryann - Tennessee
- Tori - Tennessee
- Zion - Tennessee
Lexington Super Regional - No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Oregon State
The Picks
- Barry - Oregon State
- Brett - Oregon State
- Carson - Oregon State
- Davis - Oregon State
- JD - Kentucky
- Nate - Oregon State
- Nick - Oregon State
- Ryann - Oregon State
- Tori - Oregon State
- Zion - Oregon State
Tallahassee Super Regional - No. 8 Florida State vs. UConn
The Picks
- Barry - UConn
- Brett - UConn
- Carson - UConn
- Davis - Florida State
- JD - UConn
- Nate - Florida State
- Nick - Florida State
- Ryann - Florida State
- Tori - Florida State
- Zion - Florida State
