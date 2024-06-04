NCAA Tournament Moves To Super Regionals, 2 Big 12 Teams Advance
Sixty-four teams have now become just 16. The NCAA Super Regionals begin this weekend and, if they're any indication of last round, we're in for another wild weekend of baseball. Two Big 12 teams advanced, Kansas State and West Virginia, both of whom entered their Regional pod as No. 3 seeds. Now, these 16 teams compete in a best-of-three series to punch a coveted ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.
In total, 10 No. 1 seed hosts, five No. 3 seeds, and even No. 4 seed Evansville – who was a 12-1 longshot to win their pod – play in the Super Regional round. Notably, no No. 2 seeds advanced, despite carrying one of the highest average ranks (RPI, KPI) among them in recent tournament history.
The Super Regional round kicks off Friday, June 7 and concludes Monday, June 10. Unlike the Regionals, not every series plays every day. Find the complete TV schedule below:
NCAA Super Regionals TV Schedule, Streaming
All first pitch times are listed in Eastern (ET).
Knoxville Super Regional: (1) Tennessee vs. Evansville
- Game 1: June 7, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Game 2: June 8, 11:00 a.m., ESPN2
- Game 3 (if necessary): June 9. 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
Tallahassee Super Regional: (8) Florida State vs. UConn
- Game 1: June 7, 12:00 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2: June 8, 11:00 a.m., ESPN
- Game 3 (if necessary): June 9, 12:00 p.m., ESPN2
Charlottesville Super Regional: (12) Virginia vs. Kansas State
- Game 1: June 7, 7:00 p.m., ESPNU
- Game 2: June 8, 3:00 p.m., ESPNU
- Game 3 (if necessary): June 9, 3:00 p.m., ESPNU
Chapel Hill Super Regional: (4) North Carolina vs. West Virginia
- Game 1: June 7, 6:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Game 2: June 8, 8:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Game 3 (if necessary): June 9, 3:00 p.m., ESPN2
Lexington Super Regional: (2) Kentucky vs. (15) Oregon State
- Game 1: June 8, 6:00 p.m., ESPNU
- Game 2: June 9, 9:00 p.m., ESPNU
- Game 3 (if necessary): June 10, TBD
Athens Super Regional: (7) Georgia vs. (10) NC State
- Game 1: June 8, 12:00 p.m., ESPNU
- Game 2: June 9, 12:00 p.m., ESPNU
- Game 3 (if necessary): June 10, TBD
Clemson Super Regional: (6) Clemson vs. Florida
- Game 1: June 8, 2:00 p.m., ESPN
- Game 2: June 9, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3 (if necessary): June 10, TBD
Bryan-College Station Super Regional: (3) Texas A&M vs. Oregon
- Game 1: June 8, 2:00 p.m., ESPN2
- Game 2: June 9, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
- Game 3 (if necessary): June 10, TBD
Kansas State, West Virginia Represent Big 12 In Super Regionals
Of the four Big 12 members that made the NCAA Regionals (and two departures in three weeks), two secured tickets to the Super Regional round. No. 3 seeds Kansas State and West Virginia conquered the Fayetteville and Tucson Regionals, respectively.
The Wildcats cruised through their pod, going a perfect 3-0 and defeating each other team once. K-State unleashed an avalanche of runs on Louisiana Tech, beating the Bulldogs 19-4 in a delayed Game 1. They then turned heads with a 7-6 victory over host Arkansas – which included scoring runs on ace Hagen Smith – and sealed their spot in the Supers with a 7-2 win over SEMO State.
West Virginia took advantage of a wide-open pod hosted by Arizona. WVU was also perfect, beating Dallas Baptist and red-hot Grand Canyon twice to go 3-0.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the Big 12's two Regional hosts, failed to make it through. Both teams lost in a final elimination game Monday. UCF finished runner-up to Florida State while Texas was eliminated in three games. Notably, Oklahoma and Texas are still alive in the Women's College World Series, with a possible rivalry championship series in store.
