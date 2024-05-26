Sunday’s NCAA Baseball Projections: TCU Could Be Headed to Lexington
Welcome to Sunday Funday! Many conference tournament finals are scheduled for this afternoon, and more automatic qualifiers are punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Selection Monday is less than 24 hours away, and anticipation is rising about which teams will make the field of 64 in the NCAA Tournament.
With multiple games every day thanks to the ongoing conference tournaments, D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has been making daily projections on the field of 64 teams. With Sunday morning’s projections, they have seven of the 13 teams in the Big 12 making the postseason.
Key changes impacting Big 12 teams in today’s projections now have TCU as the No. 3 seed in the Lexington Regional, Oklahoma flipped spots with Florida State to become the No. 8 national seed, and Oklahoma State jumped up to the No. 11 national seed.
TCU (33-21, 14-16 Big 12) is projected to be a No. 3 seed in the Lexington Regional, along with No. 2 Kentucky, Nebraska, and Northern Kentucky.
Two Big 12 schools, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, are projected to host Regional. Dallas Baptist, a team TCU beat twice this year, is projected to make the tournament as a No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional.
Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of May 26:
Big 12 Schools Projected in the NCAA Tournament
Kansas State– Projected No. 3-seed in the Fayetteville Regional. The Cats are currently projected as the Last Four In and are the most at risk among this group of Big 12 teams not to make the tournament.
Oklahoma – Projected No. 8 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Norman. They would then be in line to host a Super Regional, potentially against No. 9 Georgia.
Oklahoma State– Projected No. 11 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater. Their potential Super Regional would be against No. 6 Clemson.
TCU – Projected No. 3 seed in the Lexington Regional.
Texas – Projected No. 2 seed in the College Station Regional.
UCF – Projected No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional.
West Virginia – Projected No. 2 seed in the Charlottesville Regional.
TCU Non-Conference Opponents Projected in the NCAA Tournament
Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional.
Projected Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16
1. Knoxville Regional (Tennessee)
2. Lexington Regional (Kentucky)
3. Chapel Hill Regional (North Carolina)
4. College Station Regional (Texas A&M)
5. Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas)
6. Clemson Regional (Clemson)
7. Tallahassee Regional (Florida State)
8. Norman Regional (Oklahoma)
9. Athens Regional (Georgia)
10. Charlottesville Regional (Virginia)
11. Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)
12. Raleigh Regional (NC State)
13. Santa Barbara Regional (UC Santa Barbara)
14. Corvallis Regional (Oregon State)
15. Terre Haute Regional (Indiana State)
16. Starkville Regional (Mississippi State)
Projected College World Series Brackets
Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:
Bracket One
• (1) Tennessee
• (4) Texas A&M
• (5) Arkansas
• (8) Oklahoma
Bracket Two
• (2) Kentucky
• (3) North Carolina
• (6) Clemson
• (7) Florida State
