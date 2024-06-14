TCU Baseball Hires New Assistant Head Coach After TJ Bruce Departs
After TCU Horned Frog fans found out Thursday evening that associate head coach TJ Bruce was leaving for his alma mater, Long Beach State University, fans were speculating names for his replacement after a disappointing season that left the Frogs out of the post-season.
Bruce, who spent two seasons on the Horned Frogs staff as the associate head coach, will return to the Dirtbags, where he played in 2004 and served as an assistant coach from 2007-2010. This will be the second head coaching job for TJ Bruce in his early career after. He spent six seasons as the Nevada head coach, where he led the program to a record of 171-168 before departing for the assistant coach job at TCU.
Less than 24 hours later, Head Coach Kirk Saarloos made his hire, and it is a name all Frog fans are familiar with: Bill Mosiello. Mosiello spent nine seasons on the staff in Fort Worth before departing two years ago to take the head coaching job at Ohio State. Mosiello posted a record of 31-25 in two years in Columbus and led the Buckeyes to their first Big 10 tournament appearance since 2019 this season.
Mosiello, who was on TCU's staff from 2013-2022, helped lead TCU to seven NCAA tournament appearances and four trips to Omaha while on the coaching staff led by current A&M Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Mosiello will be tasked with getting the Horned Frog program back in the NCAA tournament after finishing in the bottom half of nearly every Big 12 statistic offensively as a team.
