TCU Baseball: Frogs Open Baylor Series With 7-1 Win
While we could sit here and talk about Payton Tolle for what seems like the 6th week in a row, the main focus of tonight's summary will be about two guys who have turned the Horned Frogs offense into a lethal weapon by themselves. For those of you who don't know who I'm referring to, get used to hearing the names Jack Arthur and Sam Myers.
TCU pitching continued its strong performances with Payton Tolle, Hunter Hodges, and Ben Abeldt only allowing 4 hits and 1 run in the series opener. Tolle threw 6.1 innings with 8 Ks on 117 pitches; one of his more laboring performances but a solid one nonetheless. Tolle also notched his 100th strikeout of the year in his start as well. Hodges finished the job in Tolle's 7th inning getting 2 outs with 1 K, and Abeldt threw 2.0 innings to seal the deal for the Frogs. Tolle also notched his 100th strikeout of the year in his start as well.
However, TCU's hitting was the story tonight. With Baylor having a below-average pitching staff, this was the week TCU could get some real confidence at the plate. Until the 4th inning, it looked as though the Frogs had reverted back to the lifeless lineup that we had seen a few weeks ago. That was until Myers came to the plate to lead off the 4th inning. Myers homered over the right field fence to tie the game 1-1 and went 2 for 3 on the night.
Arthur, a redshirt sophomore, went 2 for 3 on the night with a triple and a grand slam in the 9th inning to seal game 1 of the series. While Arthur didn't start the season in the starting lineup, it's safe to say he's solidified his spot for the remainder of the season. The right-handed hitter is currently batting .333 on the season with 7 RBIs and accounting for 8 runs himself in his limited time in the lineup.
The Frogs are back in action for Game 2 of the series Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
