TCU Baseball Storms Back to Defeat Baylor in Game 2
TCU completed a magnificient comeback on Saturday, beating Baylor 9-7 and clinching the series. The Frogs trailed 6-1 at one point but a three-run 11th inning propelled TCU to a victory.
The Horned Frogs struck first thanks to a Logan Maxwell solo homer but six runs from the Bears in the first two innings made it 6-1. The comeback started in the third as TCU began chipping away with a RBI double from Kurtis Byrne. In the fourth, a two-run shot from Anthony Silva made it 6-4 and Byrne continued his big day with a solo homer to cut the deficit to one.
The comeback was complete in the sixth inning as Anthony Silva drove in the tying run on a ground out. However, the job was not finished. Both offenses were stymied heading to extra innings.
In the 11th inning, the Frogs finally broke through. Peyton Chatagnier got things going with a lead off single. Sam Myers delivered the go ahead hit with a RBI single to make it 7-6. The Frogs weren't done yet as a sac fly from Byrne and a RBI single from Luke Boyers extended the lead to 9-6.
Ben Abeldt shut the door in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win. Kole Klecker and Zachary Cawyer were terrific in relief. They combined to go nine innings giving up one earned run with six strikeouts each. The 3-5 hitters for TCU carried the offense. Maxwell had a monster game going 5-6 with three runs scored. Byrne went 3-5 with three RBIs, and Boyers went 3-6.
TCU certainly flexed its resiliency to get this win. This was a recipe that helped TCU get out to such a great start this year. They're starting to pick up some momentum winning five of their last six games. They improve to 28-16 on the season and 12-14 in Big 12 play good for eighth in the conference. They will need to finish in the top 10 in order to qualify for the Big 12 tournament.
TCU will start Louis Rodriguez on Sunday as they look to go for the sweep. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.