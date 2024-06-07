Van Lith Makes 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team
TCU women’s basketball player Hailey Van Lith will wear the red, white and blue this summer as a member of the 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women’s National Team at the Olympic Games Paris.
Van Lith is the only active collegian to be named to a USA Basketball team in men’s or women’s competition for 3x3 or 5-on-5. Van Lith and Team USA will be in action July 30-Aug. 5 at the Place de la Concorde.
"Getting to compete for my country in the Olympics and represent my family, my home, and TCU is a dream come true," Van Lith said in a story released through gofrogs.com. "I am extremely humbled and grateful for this opportunity. I cannot wait to compete in Paris and be able to showcase my skills on the biggest global stage of them all. Go Horned Frogs!"
The USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee formed the four-woman roster, featuring Van Lith, Cameron Brink (LA Sparks, WNBA), Cierra Burdick (Valencia Basket Club, Spain) and Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream, WNBA).
The 2024 USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team training camp took place in April in Springfield, Mass. Van Lith participated in that camp and played in the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Springfield Stop. Only eight finalists were considered for the final roster with Van Lith being the only current collegiate player.
"I could not be more excited and happy for Hailey," TCU head coach Mark Campbell said in the story on gofrogs.com. "She has worked her whole life for this opportunity. To be the only college basketball player selected to compete in the Olympics is an incredible honor, and an opportunity Hailey has earned. She has been training in Fort Worth and invested considerable hours with our staff to prepare for this moment. Hailey representing Team USA and TCU in Paris on a global stage as she chases a gold medal will be an incredible experience to share with the Horned Frog and Fort Worth communities. I cannot wait to head to Paris and cheer on Hailey as well as all our TCU Olympians."
Van Lith has played for Team USA in both 3x3 and 5-on-5 competitions. She is a five-time FIBA gold medalist, including a top finish at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup. The LSU transfer also won a gold medal in 2019 at the FIBA World Cup and at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, 2018 Youth Olympic Games and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup.
A Wenatchee, Washington native, Van Lith joined TCU this April. She is the only active college player with at least 1,900 career points, 500 rebounds and 350 assists. During her three years at Louisville and one season at LSU, her teams reached the Elite Eight or better in the NCAA Tournament every season.
TCU women’s basketball also has two alumnae playing in the Olympics’ 5-on-5 basketball tournament as Amy Okonkwo (2019) and Tomi Taiwo (2023) will compete for Team Nigeria.
About 3x3 Basketball
The International Olympic Committee commissioned 3x3 basketball as an official Olympic sport in 2020. Team USA won the inaugural gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games with an all-WNBA roster including
Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.
Unlike 5-on-5, 3x3 includes a 10-minute game clock, 12-second shot clock and is played in a half-court setting. The first team to score 21 points via 1- and 2-point field goals wins. If time expires before that mark is reached, the leading team wins. Play never stops with teams “clearing” the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal.
USA Basketball automatically qualified for men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball heading into the 2024 Olympics based on FIBA world rankings as of Oct. 31, 2023. Only three countries bypassed the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.