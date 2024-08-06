Big 12 College Football Team Preview 2024: Kansas Jayhawks
Lance Leipold has seemingly done the impossible – turn the Kansas Jayhawks into an annual contender in the Big 12. After back-to-back bowl berths (a feat accomplished just one other time) and a 15-11 record the last two seasons, Kansas is safely in the contender conversation for 2024. The Jayhawks return much of what made them great, including a star backfield tandem of QB Jalon Daniels and RB Devin Neal.
However, disruption looms large over the 2024 football season. Kansas Memorial Stadium is undergoing almost a total rebuild, leaving Kansas "homeless" for the coming year. As a result, the Jayhawks play their home games at Children's Mercy Park (home of Sporting K.C.) and Arrowhead Stadium (home of the Chiefs), both 40 miles away in Kansas City.
Will a team as well-coached as Kansas allow that to be a distraction from the season?
Kansas Jayhawks Football History
Established in 1901, the Kansas football program hasn't had much to write home about. They are a sub-.500 program that has as many zero-win seasons as 10-win seasons (3) and just one division title to claim (zero conference titles). Aside from a miraculous 12-1 season in 2007, Kansas wasn't in the national conversation between 2000-2020.
After Mark Magiano, the coach responsible for that 12-1 year, left the program, Kansas went a ghastly 21-108 (.163). They endured a 56-game Big 12 road losing streak and failed to knock off more than one conference foe in a season between 2009-22.
And then Lance Leipold came to town.
2023: Here To Stay
After taking his lumps in a 2-10 season, Leipold sent Kansas bowling in one of the year's best stories in 2022. But in 2023, Kansas turned into an actual contender. Despite star QB Jalon Daniels missing most of the season, the KU offense hummed, thanks to backup Jason Bean. The senior posted top-20 numbers in QB rating and average depth of target, leading the Jayhawks to a 3-3 record as the starter.
OC Andy Kotelnicki produced one of the most efficient run games in the nation. As a result, RB Devin Neal picked up over 1,200 yards and 15 scores on the ground. Bean ran for 300 and three scores and KU as a whole ranked 11th in yards per rush (5.3).
Kansas suffered losses to Texas, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State – all games they were underdogs in – and one hiccup against Texas Tech, a lookahead spot before their rivalry game against K-State. The Jayhawks were selected to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix and ran all over UNLV, winning 49-36. Their final record was 9-4 – KU's best mark since 2007.
Kansas Jayhawks Offense Preview
Most foundational pieces return to this offense in 2024. Daniels looks to return to full strength after a back injury forced him to miss all but three games last year. Neal is in search of a third straight 1,000-yard and 9-touchdown season. All three top receivers are back, led by Lawrence Arnold (782 yards, 6 TDs) and Luke Grimm (555, 6).
However, Kotelnicki is not and neither is Bean, the best insurance policy in college football. The former took an open offensive coordinator job at Penn State and prompted Leipold to promote QBs coach Jim Zebrowski to co-OC with ousted Baylor OC Jeff Grimes. Fundamentally, this offense should operate the same as it did the past two seasons.
But should Daniels need to miss time, which he has on more than one occasion, Bean is no longer there to bail the team out.
Just two starters on the offensive line return, both on the right side. That unit was a big part in the rushing success of the Jayhawks the last two seasons. Kotelnicki was another major factor. Left tackle Logan Brown returns after missing most of last year to injury. Texas A&M starting center Bryce Foster found a new home in Lawrence and likely starts this year. Up front, Kansas should be set.
Kansas Jayhawks Defense Preview
Despite all the talent on the roster, the best unit on Kansas' team this year is the defensive secondary. The tandem of Cobee Bryant (two-time first team All-Big 12 selection) and Mello Dotson (second team) at corner makes this unit incredibly dangerous. At its peak, KU's secondary could be a top five secondary nationally.
But opposing teams might not need to test the secondary, because Kansas' defensive line is a massive question mark. The Jayhawks finished 98th in rushing efficiency and 87th in yards per rush allowed. Fairly undersized and out-manned, KU's front was moved off the football and couldn't wrangle in opposing rushing attacks. Three starters in the front seven return and depth in and around the defensive line is thin.
Even moderate improvement from the stop unit could vault Kansas into 10-win territory. The defense finished 93rd in points per drive allowed and, in losses, KU allowed 40, 39, and 31 points. Just one defensive stop could have spared the Jayhawks from the 39-32 loss to Oklahoma State or 31-27 loss to Kansas State. Either would have made KU a 10-win team last season.
Unless the defensive front improves and slows down opposing rushing attacks, Kansas will see another season needing to score 35+ to win games consistently.
Best Case Scenario For Kansas
Kansas is a team with a Big 12 championship and 10+ win ceiling. Its returning talent – especially at critical positions like QB and OL – terrific coach, and favorable schedule sets KU up nicely. Even with a road date to Illinois, the non-conference schedule should be a clean sweep, as the Jayhawks will be favored against all three teams.
The conference slate is favorable. Kansas avoids Utah, Arizona, Oklahoma State, and UCF – four of the top five other favorites in the league. TCU and Iowa State come at "home" and the Jayhawks are likely favorites against both of them. They close the year with a three game run at BYU, against Colorado, and at Baylor.
Of the bottom six projected teams in the Big 12, per sportsbook odds – Houston, BYU, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Baylor, and Colorado – Kansas plays five of them (sans Cincinnati). Winning winnable games is a big "if" among the college ranks, but if Kansas wins those winnable games, both in and out of league play, they're sitting at eight wins.
Fold in statistical toss-ups against West Virginia, TCU, and Iowa State, and a couple bounces could have Kansas competing for 10 wins. Give them at least one upset on the season, and that could result in an 11-1 or, yes, even 12-0 regular season. That is the ceiling, but it's in the cards should everything go right.
Worst Case Scenario For Kansas
Let's say Lady Luck decided to have enough of Kansas. Let's say there's a big injury of two (God forbid). Kansas has an eight-win floor, barring an unforeseen, unprecidented disaster.
But there is a major disruption, which we alluded to earlier – the lack of a true home venue. Both home venues for Kansas are 40 miles away from Lawrence. It's unwise to discount the impact of disrupted schedules on college students and spending every game outside of their team hotels and dorms is disruptive. For seeming toss-ups against TCU and Iowa State, not playing at their own stadium could be a determining factor.
Should Daniels' back injury continue to nag and sideline him, Kansas turns to redshirt freshman Cole Ballard. Ballard is an unknown quantity while Bean was a known quantity and veteran of college football. The dropoff between QBs this year is steep.
With KU's favorable schedule, it'd be incredibly unlikely the Jayhawks don't go bowling. It's equally unlikely they aren't in the conversation for the top of the Big 12, or at least a seat in Arlington.
Unlikely, but not impossible.
Kansas Jayhawks 2024 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Aug. 29 (Thursday)
Lindenwood (FCS)^
Sept. 7
at Illinois
Sept. 13 (Friday)
UNLV^
Sept. 21
at West Virginia
Sept. 28
TCU*
Oct. 5
at Arizona State
Oct. 12
BYE
Oct. 19
Houston*
Oct. 26
at Kansas State
Nov. 2
BYE
Nov. 9
Iowa State*
Nov. 16
at BYU
Nov. 23
Colorado*
Nov. 30
at Baylor
^game played at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Mo.
*game played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
