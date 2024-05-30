Killer Frogs

TCU Football Kickoff Times Announced for Early Season

The Big 12 and their TV partners announced kickoff times for its early season schedule in 2024.

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; A TCU helmet raised in the air during second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
The Big 12 and their TV partners, which include ESPN and FOX Sports, have announced some early season kickoff times for the 2024 season. The season will kickoff on a Thursday with four games on the slate.

TCU will open its season on Friday when they travel to Palo Alto to take on Stanford. That game will kickoff at 9:30 p.m. CT on August 30 on ESPN. Following that, they'll have two straight home games. On Saturday, September 7, they'll host LIU at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. They'll kickoff Big 12 play with a home game against UCF on September 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX.

The other kickoff time that was announced was another Friday game against Houston at home on October 4th. That game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Here is the entire 2024 TCU schedule (all times listed in CT)

Friday, August 30-at Stanford (ESPN) at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7-vs LIU (ESPN+) at 7:00

Saturday, September 14- vs UCF (FOX) at 6:30

Saturday, September 21- at SMU

Saturday, September 28-at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)

Friday, October 4th- vs Houston (ESPN) at 6:30

Saturday, October 19- at Utah

Saturday, October 26- vs Texas Tech

Saturday, November 2- at Baylor

Saturday, November 9- vs Oklahoma State

Saturday, November 23- vs Arizona

Saturday, November 30- at Cincinnati

Zion Trammell is from Northern California and pursuing a major in sports broadcasting and a minor in journalism. He obtained a certificate of achievement in sports broadcasting before transferring to TCU and has experience with play-by-play and color commentary. Zion also enjoys creating sports content on TikTok.