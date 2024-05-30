TCU Football Kickoff Times Announced for Early Season
The Big 12 and their TV partners, which include ESPN and FOX Sports, have announced some early season kickoff times for the 2024 season. The season will kickoff on a Thursday with four games on the slate.
TCU will open its season on Friday when they travel to Palo Alto to take on Stanford. That game will kickoff at 9:30 p.m. CT on August 30 on ESPN. Following that, they'll have two straight home games. On Saturday, September 7, they'll host LIU at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. They'll kickoff Big 12 play with a home game against UCF on September 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT on FOX.
The other kickoff time that was announced was another Friday game against Houston at home on October 4th. That game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Here is the entire 2024 TCU schedule (all times listed in CT)
Friday, August 30-at Stanford (ESPN) at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 7-vs LIU (ESPN+) at 7:00
Saturday, September 14- vs UCF (FOX) at 6:30
Saturday, September 21- at SMU
Saturday, September 28-at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)
Friday, October 4th- vs Houston (ESPN) at 6:30
Saturday, October 19- at Utah
Saturday, October 26- vs Texas Tech
Saturday, November 2- at Baylor
Saturday, November 9- vs Oklahoma State
Saturday, November 23- vs Arizona
Saturday, November 30- at Cincinnati
