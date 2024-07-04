Wimbledon Update: Norrie Advances; Fearnley Battles Djokovic
It was a perfect way to begin the holiday. On Thursday morning, Horned Frog fans were treated to two exciting, back-to-back tennis matches at The Championships, Wimbledon. First, Jake Fearnley played No. 2 Novak Djokovic, followed by Cam Norrie against No. 28 Jack Draper.
Both matches were quite exciting in their own way. Norrie won in straight sets, thanks to two tiebreakers. Fearnley lost, but not without a fight, against the seven-time Wimbledon champ. During the broadcast, lots of credit was given to the TCU Men’s Tennis program and how it shaped Fearnley and gave him the prowess to take on the legendary giant of Djokovic.
Fearnley lost to Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, 7-5, 5-7.
It was just over six weeks ago that Fearnley helped TCU win the NCAA National Championship. And on Thursday, he was playing on the world’s stage in front of a home crowd at a sold-out Centre Court.
Fearnley quickly had the fans cheering loudly for their standard bearer, as Fearnley is from Scotland and represents Great Britain. After losing the first two sets and down a break in the third, Fearnley fought back and gave Djokovic an unexpected challenge. He was able to jump ahead and win the third set 7-5. Late in the fourth set, it looked like Fearnley might win a break and possibly set up a decisive fifth set. However, Djokovic prevailed and advanced to the third round.
Fearnley received high praise from commentators during the match, from the crowd in the stadium, and even from Djokovic after the match.
Fearnley made his Wimbledon debut last year in the Gentlemen’s Doubles. He and his partner Johannus Monday advanced to the Second Round before being eliminated.
This year, Fearnley won his first ATP Challenger title when he won the singles title at the 2024 Nottingham Open last month. This qualifier tournament gave him a wildcard for this year’s Wimbledon. In the First Round on Tuesday, he defeated Alejandro Moro Canas 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (14-12).
Fearnley also played in this year’s Gentlemen’s Doubles. His partner was another Horned Frog, Jack Pinnington Jones. The two earned a wildcard entry into the draw. They lost to the Brazilian duo of Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo in the first round, 4-6, 6-7 (5-7).
Norrie faced fellow Brit Draper in his Second-Round Match. In October 2021, Norrie surpassed Andy Murray as the British No. 1 and held the position for nearly three years before surrendering the status to Draper on June 17.
Norrie defeated Draper on Thursday in straight sets, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 7-6 (8-6). Norrie advances to the Third Round, where he will play No. 4 Alexander Zverev. Norrie unexpectedly was eliminated from last year’s Wimbledon in the Second Round. This came after the 2022 Wimbledon Championship, where he lost in the semifinals to Djokovic.
