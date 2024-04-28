Beach Volleyball: TCU Wins CUSA Championship
TCU won the Conference USA Championship during their first year in the conference.
After earning the No. 1 seed, the Horned Frogs beat Tarleton State, Tulane, No. 19 FAU, and the Green Wave again to win the title.
Olivia Clines and Anete Namike were named Pair of the Tournament after not losing a set in all four matches.
Hailey Hamlett, Anhelina Khmil, Sutton MacTavish, and Ana Vergara were named CUSA All-Tournament team along with Clines and Namike. The Frogs led the conference with six players named to the All-Tournament team.
"As a coach, I'm very proud of this team," head coach Hector Gutierrez said. "We faced some challenging conditions the entire weekend dealing with the wind, but the players rose to the occasion and showed incredible resilience and adaptability."
The Horned Frogs have now won back-to-back conference championships after winning the 2023 CCSA title. They now have an automatic bid to the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships.
Thursday, April 25
Beat Tarleton State 3-0
MacTavish/Vergara and Clines/Namike got their first wins as pairings. TCU secured the win in their first ever matchup against Tarleton State.
Friday, April 26
Beat Tulane 3-0
Sutton MacTavish got her 100th career win, battling back after losing the first set.
Beat No. 19 FAU 3-1
The Frogs moved to 11-7 on the season against ranked opponents.
Saturday, April 27
Beat Tulane 3-0
TCU has now won eight straight matches against Tulane (10-4 all-time). The win gave the Frogs the CUSA Championship and their fourth straight NCAA Championships appearance.
Another amazing season for the Frogs leads them to high expectations in the NCAA Championships. One of the best beach volleyball programs is being built in Fort Worth.
Up Next: No. 6 TCU will play in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships from May 3-5 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Their opponent will be determined in the NCAA selection show at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday, April 28.
