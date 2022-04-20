TCU Women’s Tennis Beats UTSA; Loses To Texas Tech

The TCU women’s tennis team (12-13) split their last duals of the regular season last weekend. They added a non-conference dual with UTSA not previously on their schedule. The Frogs swept the Roadrunners 4-0. Then in the season finale, the Frogs were swept 0-4 by Texas Tech.

Here’s a look at those two outings:

TCU 4, UTSA 0 – April 15, Fort Worth, Texas

TCU won the doubles point with Stevie Kennedy and Aleska Cveticanin winning at No. 2, 6-2, and Helena Narmont and Isabel Pascual winning at No. 3, 6-3.

Narmont, at No. 6, gave the Frogs their second point of the dual in her singles match. She won the first set 6-3 against UTSA’s Sophie Omowore. Omowore then retired, giving the point to Narmont.

Pascual won her singles match in straight sets at No. 3, 6-4, 6-1, giving TCU a 3-0 lead. Mercedes Aristegui clinched the victory for TCU with her straight-set win at No. 2, 6-3, 6-2.

#28 Texas Tech 4, TCU 0 – April 16, Dallas, Texas

As quickly as the sweep was on Friday for the Frogs, so was the sweep that came against them the next day. The Frogs hosted No 28 Texas Tech in the final dual of the regular season. The Red Raiders came away with the 4-0 sweep over TCU.

In the doubles matches, Jade Otway and Alisa Soloveva won their set, 6-3, but Texas Tech won the other two sets to win the point.

Saturday was Senior Day, and the three seniors on the team, Cveticanin, Kennedy, and Soloveva, were all honored on the courts between the doubles and singles matches.

Texas Tech came out strong winning three straight matches in straight sets in the singles matches. Soloveva, playing at No. 1, was only two points away from winning her match before Texas Tech clinched the dual.

Next up: TCU hosts both the Men’s and Women’s Big 12 Championships on the purple courts at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The women’s tournament begins on Thursday, April 21. The men’s tournament starts on Friday, April 22. TCU, the 8-seed, will play Kansas State, the 9-seed, on Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m. on the Varsity Courts. The winner of that match will play Oklahoma on Friday, April 22, at noon in the quarterfinals.

2022 Women’s Tennis Schedule/Results

January 15 vs. Incarnate Word – Won 4-0

January 15 vs. Abilene Christian – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Northwestern State – Won 4-0

January 23 vs. Arkansas State – Won 4-0

January 27 at Wisconsin – Lost 2-5

February 1 vs. Houston – Won 4-0

February 7 vs. UNT – Won 4-2

February 13 at Alabama – Lost 0-4

February 19 at #9 Texas A&M – Lost 2-5

February 23 vs. Stephen F. Austin – Won 4-0

February 26 vs. Texas State – Won 6-0

March 1 vs. #70 Memphis – Lost – 1-4

March 6 vs. #29 UCSB – Lost 2-5

March 10 at #33 Baylor – Lost 0-7

March 13 at Texas – Lost 0-7

March 18 at Kansas – Lost 1-6

March 20 at Kansas State – Won 5-2

March 25 vs. West Virginia – Won 4-2

March 27 vs. Iowa State – Lost 1-6

April 1 vs. #3 Oklahoma – Lost 1-6

April 3 vs. #11 Oklahoma State – Lost 1-4

April 9 vs. Prairie View A&M – Won 7-0

April 10 at SMU – Lost 1-4

April 15 vs. UTSA – Won 4-0

April 16 vs. Texas Tech – Lost 0-4

April 21-24 Big 12 Championship

