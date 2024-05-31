Killer Frogs

KillerFrogs Bullpen Episode 25: TCU Was Left Out Of The Post-Season, And Regional Predictions

TCU was snubbed out of a regional spot and KillerFrogs writers, JD, Carson, and Nate discuss their issues with the Frogs being left out and what is wrong with the voting process. The trio then give their predictions for each regional winner and their National Champion.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal, Nathan Cross

Were the Frogs left out, or did the committee make the right decision? Three KillerFrogs writers, JD, Carson, and Nate, answer those questions and even provide an alternative route to the committee, being all ADs, to prevent any outcomes from becoming rigged. Watch the video here, or you can listen on Spotify or Apple Podcast!

