Bracketology: A Look at Who Tennessee is Projected to Face in the NCAA Tournament

Tennessee baseball's regular season has three games remaining, as the Vols head down to Starkville this weekend to take on Mississippi State. 

After that for the Vols and the rest of the SEC is the conference tournament in Hoover, Alabama, where UT has already locked up the No. 1 seed after outright winning the SEC last Friday. 

And the season keeps on going from there, as the Vols will then return to Knoxville to host the regional round of the NCAA Tournament in the first weekend of June. The super regionals will follow, which Tennessee will host if they advance through the regionals, the the coveted College World Series in Omaha would be the top-ranked Vols last stop. 

Tennessee's opponents in Hoover will be no mystery, and the Vols have not played against only three conference teams this season. 

At the regionals, however, the Vols are more than likely to meet an unfamiliar foe; something Tennessee did last year that nearly ended in disaster. 

That being said, let's take a look at who the Vols are projected to go toe-to-toe with in the NCAA Regionals. 

Bracketology projections from D1Baseball, Baseball America and College Sports Madness are below. 

D1Baseball.com

Knoxville Regional: 

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Delaware State (23-21, 20-14 Mid-Eastern Conference (1st))

No. 2 Connecticut (43-10, 16-2 (1st)) vs. No. 3 Clemson (32-21, 10-16 ACC (6th))

Baseball America

Knoxville Regional

Read More

Read More

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Alabama State (28-22, 19-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference (1st))

No. 2 Georgia Southern* (35-17, 20-7 Sun Belt) vs. No. 3 Clemson 

*= Opponent Vols have played this season

College Sports Madness

Knoxville Regional

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 4 Delaware State

No. 2 Stanford (34-14, 18-9 Pac-12 (2nd)) vs. No. 3 Campbell (34-16, 18-3 Big South (1st))

--

The Knoxville regional will begin on June 3 and go through June 6. 

