Breaking: Jordan Beck Selected in MLB Draft

Former Tennessee Baseball right fielder Jordan Beck had been selected 38th overall by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Beck becomes the third Volunteer to be selected in this year's draft and second to have actually played at UT, joining teammate and fellow 21-year-old Drew Gilbert.

Beck is coming off a stellar career at Tennessee, where he posted his best work this past season. Beck hit .298 with a .595% slugging percentage and a ..399 on base percentage.

Despite Tennessee's struggles in the season-ending Super Regional series against Notre Dame, Beck was stellar at the play with two home-runs during the weekend. Beck posted back-to-back massive seasons at the plate for the Vols. In 2021, he had 15 home runs and 64 RBIs, while following that up with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2022.

Below is a look at Beck's career honors courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communications Department.

CAREER HONORS

2022 ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region -- 2nd Team

2022 CoSIDA Academic All-District 3 First Team

2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

2022 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American - 2nd Team

2022 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American - 2nd Team

2022 Baseball America Preseason All-American - 3rd Team

2022 Preseason All-SEC - 2nd Team

2021 ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team

2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

SEC Co-Newcomer of the Week -- May 3, 2021

No. 5 on D1Baseball.com's Top 2022 College MLB Draft SEC Prospects List

2020 Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team

2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Selected in the 14th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.