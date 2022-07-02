Breaking: Vols Land Alabama Transfer Third Baseman

Tennessee Baseball has landed the addition of Alabama transfer third baseman Zane Denton. The former starting corner infielder Crimson Tide announced his transfer to Tennessee on Instagram Friday morning.

Denton captioned his Instagram post “I’m coming home 🍊,” as the 6’0” 200-pounder is originally from Brentwood, Tennessee.

Denton is a key addition for the Vols, as it shores up a hole that could be left at third base. Trey Lipscomb will take his baseball career to the next level after getting drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft, and it remains to be seen if Jorel Ortega and Cortland Lawson will return for the 2023 season.

Denton is the second infielder the Vols have landed via the transfer portal, as Maui Ahuna announced his move to Rocky Top from Kansas in early June.

Denton is an incoming senior and has been the primary third baseman for the Tide the past two seasons.

Below are Denton’s career accolades while at Alabama.

Newcomer All-SEC Team (2021)

SEC All-Defensive Team - 3B (2021)

SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll (2021)

SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2019-20)

Denton will serve as an elite defender for Tennessee at third, and the Ravenwood High School native is far from lackluster at the plate.

In 2022, Denton had a .263 batting average with 12 doubles and 13 home runs, including a grand slam, totaled 48 RBI and 35 runs scored to go with 22 walks. Denton’s 13 home runs and 48 RBIs led the team on the season, and the third baseman ranked third on the team in doubles and slugging percentage (.483).

Denton recorded 14 multi-RBI games with six coming in SEC play. In Alabama’s series against the Vols, Denton totaled four hits with three RBIs and two homers.

The announcement of Denton’s addition to the Vols comes just a day-and-a-half after Tennessee landed Austin Peay State transfer catcher Jack Alexander.

After a historic 2022 for the Big Orange, Tony Vitello and Tennessee’s staff are raking in the transfer portal, adding three key pieces in 22 days.

Stats courtesy University of Alabama Athletics.