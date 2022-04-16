Skip to main content

Chase Dollander Exits Game Two Against Alabama

Tennessee's Saturday starting pitcher Chase Dollander is unavailable to continue for the Vols after one inning against Alabama. 

Dollander got hit on his upper body by a line drive from Alabama's Zane Denton in the top of the first inning, immediately crashing to the turf in pain. Denton was ultimately out as the ball ricocheted off of Dollander and made for an easy out for Lipcius, giving Dollander a 1-2-3 inning. 

Dollander walked off under his own power, but the Georgia Southern transfer will not be able to continue on Saturday night, as relief pitcher Camden Sewell took over on the bump to begin the second inning. 

Dollander returned to the Tennessee dugout in the top of the sixth inning with a sling on his throwing arm. The Vols currently lead 3-0 in the top of the sixth inning, as Sewell delivered a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second. 

