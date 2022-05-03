Chase Dollander Makes Return Against Alabama A&M

Vols' starting Saturday pitcher Chase Dollander returned to the mound for the Tennessee on Tuesday night in UT's midweek game against Alabama A&M.

The Georgia Southern transfer sophomore was sidelined since Tennessee's Saturday game against Alabama after taking a line drive that resulted in a swollen and sore elbow.

In his return, Dollander came out of the bullpen in a one-out nobody-on situation to replace midweek starter Zander Sechrist. Dollander retired two of three batters faced. He forced a line-out before allowing a two-out single and ended the frame with his only strikeout of the outing. Dollander threw six strikes on nine total pitches.

Vols head coach Tony Vitello gave an optimistic update on Dollander after Tennessee's midweek game against Xavier last week, indicating that the righty's return would happen sooner rather than later.

"He's coming along well," Vitello said after the Xavier game. "Biggest thing is that he has a huge smile on his face, so I think he sees that it's coming along. We knew that it would, but we would rather be a little bit cautious than not. This season is a marathon for these kids, so a little time off can go a long way, and this might end up benefitting him."

Vitello went on to add that they hoped to use him against Auburn but 'didn't know if that was possible.

Dollander was ultimately held out of the Auburn series and the Florida series the week before to allow his elbow to completely heal, as the Vols turned to Preseason All-American Blade Tidwell to start the two series.

Tidwell excelled in his start against Florida but struggled against Auburn in Tennessee's 8-6 loss to the Tigers, walking four batters and allowing one hit and one run.

Regardless, Tennessee did not have to sweat Dollander's absence due to the embarrassment of riches they have on the mound, as Camden Sewell has been solid in extended relief the past three Saturdays.

But among the embarrassment of riches, Dollander has been one of the best. The sophomore has been consistent in his starts, as he has a 6-0 record with a 2.93 ERA in nine starts (72 K to only 8 walks), making his return highly valuable to an already loaded Tennessee pitching staff.

While the Evans, Georgia, native will likely not start this weekend for the Vols against Kentucky, he figures to become available to start moving forward as he works his way back to 100 percent. And he clearly is healthy enough to come out of the bullpen for Tennessee against the Wildcats and in the future.

The Vols have their first of three quick turnarounds this week, as first pitch for the series opener against Kentucky is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday in Lexington.

Photo Credit: George Walker of WVLT