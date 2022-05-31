Danny White Tweets Out Priceless Comeback to Fan on Twitter

Since taking the reins as the University of Tennessee's Athletic Director 18 months ago, Tennessee athletics have been the best they've ever been in history. The four major sports have won more games in the SEC and total in the 2021-2022 school year than any other school year in history, and two of those programs have won SEC Tournaments in men's basketball and baseball.

Most recently, it was the BaseVols who hoisted the trophy, defeating the Florida Gators this past Sunday to win their first SEC Tournament in 27 years.

After the historic victory, Danny White took to Twitter to congratulate Tony Vitello's team, like he often does when any athletic program on campus achieves something special.

While White typically doesn't engage with negative replies and comments to his posts, UT's Athletic Director did this time when a "fan" replied to White's post in a since deleted comment that read: "A late tweet is better than no tweet. I guess. Did you even watch?"

White then quote-tweeted the reply with an all-time hilarious response.

Tennessee athletics are on the rise, and White is a significant reason why. Lindsey Nelson Stadium is going to be expanded to allow for more seats, Neyland Stadium is currently in the process of wrapping up renovations, football facilities are now top-notch, the soccer program made the right hire to replace Brian Pensky, the list goes on and on.

White is the athletic director that Tennessee needs right now, and with tweets like this, his popularity with the Tennessee fanbase is sure to soar.

Photo Credit: Caitie McMekin of the Knoxville News Sentinel

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.