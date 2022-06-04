ESPN Announcer Issues Apology to Evan Russell and Tennessee

Evan Russell's absence of Tennessee's NCAA Regional Tournament opener against Alabama State on Friday night resulted in multiple instances of individuals speculating on social media as to why Evan Russell was unavailable for Tennessee.

One of which being ESPN announcer Troy Eklund declaring Russell failed a drug test for use of PEDs and was suspended for the remainder of the season, although no official report stated as such.

Tennessee officially denied Eklund's words on Saturday morning, declaring that Russell's absence had 'nothing to do with any violation of team, NCAA or SEC rules.' Tennessee also stated they expected an apology for the comments made by Eklund during the broadcast of the Oklahoma State game in the Stillwater Regional.

Moments ago, Eklund issued an on-air but off-camera apology during the Grand Canyon vs. Missouri State broadcast.

"Speaking of Tennessee, I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to Tennessee's Evan Russell and the Volunteer program for inaccurate and unsourced information I used during Friday night during the Stillwater Regional," Eklund shared. "It was used in error and should not have been referenced. I regret any hurt or harm that it might've caused. "

Eklund's apology was met with an acceptance by Evan Russell's father, Jason Russell, on Twitter.

Video of Eklund's off-camera apology can also be found by clicking the tweet above.

To refute Eklund's comments even more, Russell was declared as a full-go for Tennessee's Saturday night game against Campbell and will presumably start at catcher for the Vols.

The Lexington, Tennessee, native is just one home run away from breaking Todd Helton's program home run record. Russell will also tie Pete Derkay for most games played as a Vol at 229 when he takes the field tonight for the Big Orange.

Tennessee vs. Campbell will begin at 7 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The SEC Network has the broadcast.